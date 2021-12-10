Fluminense wins Chapecoense in the crowded Maracanã and goes to Pre-Libertadores – 12/09/2021

With a packed Maracanã, Fluminense returned the fans’ affection, defeated Chapecoense 3-0 —goals by David Braz, Luiz Henrique and Abel Hernández— and qualified for the preliminary round of the Copa Libertadores 2022. groups escaped by a hair’s breadth, as Red Bull Bragantino beat Internacional 1-0, with a goal in the 47th minute of the second half. Only a tie in Bragança Paulista (SP) was enough for the Laranjeiras club.

With the result, Chapecoense kept its 15 points and bore the stamp of the worst campaign in the history of Brasileirão in the running points, surpassing América-RN, in 2007, which had scored 17. The team from Santa Catarina only had one victory during the entire competition .

Khazars takes danger on set pieces

The Ecuadorian was in danger with his poisonous set pieces and almost scored a free kick on the goal line, without an angle, when he hit straight at the request of defender David Luiz.

The best – Andrew

The young man lived up to the award for revelation in the Brazilian Championship and played another great game defensively and offensively, having his name shouted by the fans during the game.

The worst – Bobadilla

Fred’s replacement was not on an inspired night and failed many times. It lacked agility to conclude some good opportunities that arose for him.

Fluminense’s performance

With the pressure for the result, Fluminense started the match a little nervously. Marcão’s team had possession of the ball, but found it difficult to penetrate Chapecoense’s boom. In the second half, Tricolor started overwhelmingly, putting a lot of pressure and scoring two goals before the 10th minute. With full control, the team controlled the game and closed the score in stoppage time.

Chapecoense’s performance

With an all-boy team, Chapecoense played a worthy and brave match, even with little experience and in front of a crowded Maracanã. The team from Santa Catarina held out for as long as it could.

game timeline

Defender David Braz opened the scoring for Fluminense, 4 minutes into the second half, after a corner. At 10, Luiz Henrique tried it from outside the area, the ball hit a crossbar, on the other and died in tears to make the 2-0 to Tricolor. At 46, Abel Hernández, who had just entered, closed the victory and made the 3-0.

just kids

Of the 18 players listed by Chapecoense, 15 were trained in the club’s youth divisions. The kids are already being evaluated for the 2022 season, when the team will compete in Serie B.

Fred and co at Maraca

Unable to act, Fred, Goose, Wellington, among others, were in one of the Maracanã cabins following the match.

The arrival of Fluminense

The arrival of Chapecoense

DATASHEET:

FLUMINENSE 3 x 0 CHAPECOENSE

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: December 9, 2021 (Thursday), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

Yellow cards: David Braz, Matheus Martins, Abel Hernández (FLU); Ignacio, Ronei (CHA)

Goals: David Braz, at 4 minutes into the second half (FLU); Luiz Henrique, at 10 minutes of the second half (FLU); Abel Hernández, 46 minutes into the second half (FLU)

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, David Braz and Marlon (Danilo Barcelos); André, Martinelli (Nonato) and Cazares (Wallace); Luiz Henrique (Matheus Martins), Jhon Arias and Bobadilla (Abel Hernández). Technician: Marcao

CHAPECOENSE: John Paul; Jordan, Laércio (Tiago Coser), Ignácio and Mancha (Vasconcelos); Ronei, Marquinho (Rafael), Ryan and Busanello; Rodriguinho (Artur Vanzela) and Perotti. Technician: Felipe Endres