For the 2nd time this week, Corinthians is denounced for invading the field

For the second time this week, Corinthians was denounced in the STJD (Supreme Court of Sports Justice) for invading the pitch of Neo Química Arena. This time, the Parque São Jorge club will respond in court for what happened in the match on November 28, against Athletico-PR, for the Brazilian Championship. If convicted, Timão can pay a fine of up to R$ 100,000.

Responsible for refereeing that match, the referee from Minas Gerais Paulo César Zavonelli da Silva reported in a summary the invasion of a fan on the pitch, but he did not clarify the exact moment of what happened. The STJD Attorney’s Office denounced Corinthians in article 213 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice) for ‘failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing invasion of the field or venue of the sporting event’s dispute’.

The judgment will take place on the morning of December 14th (Tuesday). If Corinthians is convicted, the CBJD provides for the payment of a fine between R$100 and R$100,000.

Earlier this week, Corinthians was denounced in the same article for invading the field in the derby against Santos, in Itaquera, held on November 21st. The session that will define the case takes place tomorrow (10) in the morning at the headquarters of the STJD, in Rio de Janeiro.

When it faced Grêmio, at Neo Química Arena, the Parque São Jorge club faced the same problem and the invasion was recorded on TV Globo broadcast, although the referee of the match did not report the fact. In addition, Corinthians fans lit flares in the stands and the match had to be stopped.