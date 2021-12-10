Foreign oil companies may indicate areas to explore in the country, ANP decides

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago

oil pump platform indices low oil prices

(Getty Images)

The board of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) decided to open up to foreign companies the possibility of indicating areas for oil and natural gas exploration in the country, which will be analyzed by the agency and, if approved, put up for auction.

The authorization comes at a time when many oil companies are reducing new explorations from their portfolios and seeking diversification, in the context of the energy transition. It is also time to accelerate the production of oil and natural gas, before the value of these fossil fuels is reduced.

The areas indicated by companies, foreign or national, must be included either in bidding rounds or in the Agency’s Permanent Offer.

“With this measure, the ANP seeks greater plurality in the participation of actors in the oil and natural gas industry, as it will encourage the suggestion of areas to be studied by the ANP”, informed the ANP in a note.

The review, however, does not change the need for companies to be incorporated under Brazilian law to enroll in bidding rounds in the country, stressed the ANP.

