Former coordinator of Lava Jato in Paraná, Deltan Dallagnol joins Somos | Paraná

The act of affiliation of the former prosecutor of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) took place in a hotel in Curitiba.

The event was attended by former minister Sérgio Moro, who also joined the party in November, the national president of Podemos, Renata Abreu, and senators from Paraná, Álvaro Dias, Flávio Arns and Oriovisto Guimarães.

During the act of affiliation, Deltan Dallagnol did not say which position he intends to run for in 2022, but Renata Abreu, Alvaro Dias and Sergio Moro said in their speeches that Deltan should be a candidate for federal deputy.

In the affiliation speech, Deltan defended the decisions and actions of Operation Lava Jato and said that “all these operations followed the rules of the game”.

Dallagnol also complained about court decisions and changes in laws that, according to him, “tied” the work of prosecutors.

“We’ve seen approval of rules that tie up the work of prosecutors and judges in investigating and prosecuting powerful people. We’ve seen passing rules that deflate award-winning collaborations. stated.

According to Dallagnol, these changes had a “disastrous effect” in nullifying corruption cases.

“It’s like changing the rules after the game is over and applying it backwards, to the past,” he said.

Before Dallagnol spoke, Moro made a statement and said that the former prosecutor decided to join the party “because he saw closed paths in the Public Ministry”.

Moro also said the election will be “the public judgment that will show what people really think.” “It will represent more than what one court or another says,” said the former judge.

Deltan Dallagnol announced in November the departure of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), after 18 years at the institution.

“This decision to leave the Public Ministry was not an easy one. I am very proud of the Public Ministry and the work it does for Brazilian society in different areas. However, our working instruments to achieve justice have been weakened, destroyed,” he said at the time.

Removal from the task force

Dallagnol had already stepped down from coordinating the task force in September 2020, after six years at the helm of the operation.

At the time, he said he would need to spend more time with his daughter, who had shown signs of developmental regression.

In February 2021, the task force “came out of existence”, according to the MPF, and the task force’s prosecutors joined the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco).

In September 2020, Dallagnol was punished by the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) for posts published on social networks against the candidacy of Renan Calheiros (MDB) for the presidency of the Senate, in 2019.

On that occasion, the board understood that Deltan had committed a disciplinary offense for allegedly attempting to interfere in the dispute.

The punishment of censorship, which delays the career progression of prosecutors, was confirmed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in March 2021.

Before that, in November 2019, the CNMP had issued a warning to Dallagnol for having criticized STF ministers in a radio interview. In August 2020, the punishment was suspended by Minister Luiz Fux.