Former councilor and PM kills wife at home and informs the police

Former councilor and retired Military Police sergeant Joel Morais de Azevedo, 51, turned himself in to the police this Wednesday afternoon (8) after killing his wife, Priscila Silva Dala Paula Azevedo, 26, in the house where they lived , in Muriaé, Minas Gerais.

“Due to the presentation of the suspect, no arrest was made in the act. But, given the seriousness of the facts and the repercussions – and the possibility of intervening in the investigations – we thought it would be better to represent them by a temporary prison, which was granted by the Court”, said Nathália Magalhães, head of the Specialized Police Service for Women in Muriaé.

In the company of his lawyer, Sergeant Joel, as he was known when he was elected councilor in the city of Minas Gerais, also handed over the firearm used in Priscila’s murder, according to the newspaper O Tempo.

According to the Civil Police, despite having confessed to the crime, the former councilor did not provide the details and motivation for the crime.

Police also said that there is no record of violence between the couple.

As a retired Military Police sergeant, Joel was sent to the 21st Military Police battalion in Ubá (MG), where he was being held on Thursday.