Fortaleza beat Bahia, finishes Brasileirão in the G-4 and relegates opponent – 12/09/2021

Fortaleza defeated Bahia by 2-1 on Thursday night (9), in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, at Arena Castelão. With the result, the teams finish the championship at very different times. While the hosts become the first team from the Northeast to finish the competition in the G-4 in the era of straight points, the visitors are relegated to Serie B.

The three goals of the game were scored in penalty kicks. The Bahian tricolor even opened the scoring with Rodriguinho, giving hope to his fans, but Wellington Paulista and Yago Pikachu were responsible for the turnaround of Leão do Pici.

Fortaleza ends the competition with 58 points, just behind Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras, probably today the three clubs with the highest purchasing power in the country. Bahia is 18th, with 43 points, and will be one of the six northeastern representatives in Serie B —only Fortaleza and Ceará will represent the region in Serie A. The Salvador club was in Serie A since 2017.

Bahia starts going up

Bahia needed the result and started the game going up, while Fortaleza invested in speed plays through the wings. The first chance came after 18 minutes, after Rodriguinho raised a ball in the area and goalkeeper Boeck, from Leão do Pici, went wrong. In the following minute, in another bad exit by the goalkeeper, he hit striker Gilberto in the face and a penalty was awarded.

Rodriguinho opens the score for Bahia

Gilberto needed assistance after being hit and got a little groggy. Rodriguinho took the ball for the kick, made only 24 minutes into the first half. The midfielder hit Boeck’s left corner hard, who went to the other side and didn’t even appear in the photo.

Upon returning to the field, Gilberto received a pass from Rodriguinho and sent it to the net. After the goal, the lineman signaled offside.

Fortaleza also has a penalty and a draw

In the last move of the first half, Yago Pikachu was thrown on the right side of attack and was knocked down. The referee called a foul outside the area, but the VAR reviewed the move and awarded the penalty. Wellington Paulista teve a lot of category and sent in the left corner of goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, who jumped to the other side. The tie increased the crowd’s excitement at the crowded Castelão.

Game is balanced

In the second half, both teams started trying to build plays, but nervousness prevented the continuity of plays. In addition, both also committed more fouls, interrupting the flow of the match.

On minute 6, Gilberto crossed to Juninho Capixaba, who knocked it out. Fortaleza also arrived, and even more often, at 14, with a good shot by Osvaldo that Danilo Fernandes saved. Raí had a good chance of expanding to Bahia on 26′, but it took too long to split. At 28, Igor Torres dribbled Nino Paraiba and hit him hard, forcing Danilo Fernandes to save again.

Fortaleza turns in a new penalty

On minute 29, right after Igor Torres’s move, David cut in half and sent a left-handed kick. The ball deflected on the path, in Conti, and the VAR signaled a penalty for Fortaleza. As Wellington Paulista had left, Yago Pikachu went to the ball and dislocated goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes at 33. He celebrated by taking off his shirt, along with the crowd.

Guto changes and makes Bahia even more offensive, but doesn’t avoid relegation

At 42 minutes, Matheus Bahia crossed for the arrival of Gilberto on the second stick. He dominated the ball in the chest, but Marcelo Boeck was ready and made a save. Bahia players still tried at the end of the game, while Fortaleza remained on the counterattack. Rodallega had a good chance, but Boeck saved again.

DATASHEET

Fortaleza 2 x 1 Bahia

Date: 12/09/2021

Local: Arena Castelão

Hour: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizzo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa/SP)

Yellow cards: Raí Nascimento (BAH), Matheus Vargas (STR), Yago Pikachu (STR), Osvaldo (STR),

Goals: Rodriguinho (BAH), at 24′ of the first half (0-1); Wellington Paulista (FOR), at 51′ of the first half (1-1); Yago Pikachu (FOR), 33′ into the second half (2-1)

Strength: Marcelo Boeck, Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi, Yago Pikachu, Felipe (Éderson), Matheus Vargas (Lucas Lima), Matheus Jussa, Osvaldo (Bruno Melo), Wellington Paulista (Igor Torres) and David (Depietri). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes, Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio, Matheus Bahia, Edson (Rodallega), Patrick de Lucca (Ronaldo César), Raí Nascimento, Rodriguinho (Daniel), Juninho Capixaba (Lucas Mugni) and Gilberto. Technician: Guto Ferreira.