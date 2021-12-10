Fortaleza fans celebrates G-4 and vacancy in Libertadores with team; watch the party at Castelão | strength

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Fortaleza fans celebrates G-4 and vacancy in Libertadores with team; watch the party at Castelão | strength 5 Views

Fortaleza ended the 2021 campaign with a 2-1 victory against Bahia, in front of the fans. It was a historic year with the G-4 of the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals and winning a place at Libertadores.

The fans overflowed after the final whistle and presented the team with a big party at Arena Castelão, complete with colored lights and screams.

Fortaleza celebrates at Castelão

Fortaleza celebrates at Castelão

In the images of reporter Caio Ricard, from TV Verdes Mares, it is possible to see Vojvoda’s commemoration.

After the goal, Fortaleza fans cheer and players celebrate

After the goal, Fortaleza fans cheer and players celebrate

The goals of Fortaleza 2 x 1 Bahia, for the 38th round of the Brasileirão

The goals of Fortaleza 2 x 1 Bahia, for the 38th round of the Brasileirão

Fortaleza, Bahia, fans — Photo: Alexandre Mota

Fortaleza x Bahia, Arena Castelão — Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM

Fortaleza x Bahia, Arena Castelão — Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM

Fortaleza x Bahia, Arena Castelão — Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM

Fortaleza x Bahia, Arena Castelão — Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM

Fortaleza x Bahia, Arena Castelão — Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM

Fortaleza x Bahia, Arena Castelão — Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

SP court decides that councilor Janaína Lima should keep her distance from her colleague Cris Monteiro after a fight in the Chamber | São Paulo

The SP Justice accepted the defense request of councilor Cris Monteiro (Novo) and granted a …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved