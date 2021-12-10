Fortaleza fans celebrates G-4 and vacancy in Libertadores with team; watch the party at Castelão | strength

Fortaleza ended the 2021 campaign with a 2-1 victory against Bahia, in front of the fans. It was a historic year with the G-4 of the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals and winning a place at Libertadores.
The fans overflowed after the final whistle and presented the team with a big party at Arena Castelão, complete with colored lights and screams.
Fortaleza celebrates at Castelão
In the images of reporter Caio Ricard, from TV Verdes Mares, it is possible to see Vojvoda’s commemoration.
After the goal, Fortaleza fans cheer and players celebrate
The goals of Fortaleza 2 x 1 Bahia, for the 38th round of the Brasileirão
Fortaleza, Bahia, fans — Photo: Alexandre Mota
Fortaleza x Bahia, Arena Castelão — Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM
