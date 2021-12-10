Fortaleza x Bahia: check the game’s moves in real time for the 38th round of the Brasileirão

TODAY IS KILL OR DIE! Bahia visit Fortaleza at Arena Castelão, this Thursday night (9), in a game essential for their future. The Bahia Tricolor needs the three points to guarantee its permanence in the Serie A of the Brasileirão. You can watch this game broadcast by TNT, HBO Max and the TNT Sports Stadium, starting at 9:30 pm (GMT). Follow the game on real time:

Fortress Escalation:

Bahia lineup:

PRE-GAME:



Fortress mosaic! Fans party before the match!

(18 MINUTES): QUAAAAASE BAHIA GOAL! Rodriguinho raises the ball in the area, Boeck goes wrong and Tinga moves the ball away after hitting the rebate!



(24 MINUTES): BAHIA’S GOOOOOL!!! Rodriguinho hits a penalty and only displaces goalkeeper Marcelo Boeck! Now, 1×0 for the Bahia Tricolor!



(50 MINUTES): FORTALEZA GOOOOOL!!! Wellington Paulista hits the penalty well and draws the game at Arena Castelão!



