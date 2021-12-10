Fortaleza x Bahia registers the largest audience of football in Ceará in 2021 – Play

The beautiful party that the fans of strength did on the night of this Thursday (9), in the victory by 2-1 over Bahia, recorded the largest audience of football in Ceará in 2021.

The club informed that, in all, 51,125 fans were present, generating a gross income of R$ 1,132,252.00. The Tricolor overcame the 0-0 tie between Ceará and América-MG in two people, last Sunday (5), which was, until then, the biggest audience of the season.

In addition to the larger audience, Fortaleza still registers the best classification of a team in the Northeast in Serie A in straight points and, consequently, its best campaign in the First Division.

CHECK OUT THE 10 LARGEST PUBLIC IN THE ARENA CASTELÃO IN 2021

Fortaleza 2 x 1 Bahia | Audience: 51,125 fans | Gross income: BRL 1,132,252.00 Ceará 0 x 0 America-MG | Audience: 51,123 fans | Net income: BRL 407,319.78 Fortaleza 1 x 0 Youth | Audience: 45,398 fans | Net income: BRL 376,804.61 Ceará 2 x 1 Corinthians | Audience: 35,693 fans | Net income: BRL 324,860.65 Fortaleza 0 x 4 Ceará | Audience: 28,037 fans | Net income: BRL 399,208.53 Ceará 1 x 0 Cuiabá | Audience: 21,735 fans | Net income: R$ 141,223.82 Ceará 2 x 1 Sport | Audience: 20,362 fans | Net income: BRL 76,640.61 Fortaleza 1 x 0 Palmeiras | Audience: 18,139 fans | Net income: BRL 83,543.69 Fortaleza 1 x 1 São Paulo | Audience: 16,261 fans | Net income: BRL 116,587.32 Ceará 1 x 0 Fluminense | Audience: 8,095 fans | Net income: BRL -67,055.62