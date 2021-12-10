Free Fire: Claim Free Diamonds Using Google

Free Fire players have thousands of ways to get free diamonds, one of the most special is to use Pago Store, the online store from Garena. Besides the Paid Store, Playstore and some other apps give players diamonds from Free Fire. Here we show how to get free diamonds (no hacks) using google.

Claim Free Fire Diamonds

All Free Fire players must do to claim free diamonds is download the ‘App’Google Rewards‘. This app allows you to receive rewards just solving searches created by Google, rewards range from $20 cents to $5.



Free Fire players will be able to accumulate their rewards, with that, they will be able to buy a great number of diamonds for free thanks to Google. If you want to get the Google Rewards app, all you have to do is go to Play Store, there you can find the app totally free.

Remember to be of legal age, if you are a minor, I recommend creating a record with the help of an adult. The surveys will appear in your account in a row, by answering them, you can receive hundreds of dollars in prizes, which you will use to get free diamonds on Free Fire.



