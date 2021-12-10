Full-size comparison: Motorola Edge X30 vs iPhone 13 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra and more rivals

Lenovo came out ahead of the competition by launching this Thursday (09) the Motorola Edge X30, the world’s first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The top of the line boasts noteworthy features that go beyond its state-of-the-art platform, such as an under-screen camera and more-advantageous specs. The Motorola Edge X30 integrates one of the most advanced chips in the world, but does it have the strength to rival the current cell phones available on the market in other aspects? TudoCelular has prepared a comparison of specifications between the new flagship from Lenovo and major competitors like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Check out!

The Motorola Edge X30, at first, is capable of defeating the frontal advantage of all rivals, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Its 6.8-inch P-OLED screen with FHD+ resolution does not have a notch or even a hole to house the front camera, as the sensor is fitted under the display, providing an excellent viewing area. In the same sense, the ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip stands out, with its swivel camera that doesn’t need to be cut out on the screen to house a photographic lens, but its front glass is protected with Gorilla Glass 6, an outdated technology compared to Gorilla Glass Victus of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra and the Ceramic Shield of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.





The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the biggest device of all, surpassing 16.1 centimeters in height. There is a highlight for its screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology at 120 Hz, such as the Google Pixel 6 Pro with 120 Hz LTPO panel. Lenovo’s rival, however, delivers 144 Hz. All are IP68 certified — except the Zenfone 8 Flip — attesting to one of the best resistance to water and dust on the market. Motorola is advertised with a “hydrophobic design” but there are no details on its international rating.

It is needless to say that the Motorola Edge X30, theoretically, will surpass all its rivals in the “Android” category. Using the recently released Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the model should beat the Mi 11 Ultra’s Snapdragon 888, Zenfone 8 Flip and Huawei P50 Pro, in addition to the Exynos 2100 version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The comparison with the iPhone 13 Pro Max is fairer, as the flagship has a state-of-the-art chipset, the A15 Bionic. Benchmark tests released last Wednesday (08) show that Apple’s platform is 12% higher than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, in general terms, with results that may vary slightly.





The Pixel 6 Pro integrates a proprietary chipset — Google Tensor — which has already proven itself to be a strong rival in the tech market. While still based on ARMv8 like the Snapdragon 888, the platform has two ARM Cortex-X1 “super cores”, a unique feature when compared to competitors. Based on numbers, we can say that the Motorola Edge X30 battery is equal to some competitors, but it is worth noting that the iPhone 13 Pro Max, even equipped with the smallest capacity, is considered the cell phone with the best autonomy in the world thanks to the iOS 15 optimizations. Speaking of software, the Motorola Edge X30 and Pixel 6 Pro leave the factories already running Android 12, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra has already received the update to One UI 4.

The Motorola Edge X30 has a detachable photo package with a 50 MP main camera, but there’s no telephoto lens. In that sense, the Galaxy S21 Ultra takes advantage of it by offering the best optical zoom with a 10x approximation. In previous tests, the Huawei P50 Pro stood out and leads world rankings in this regard. The iPhone 13 Pro Max and Huawei P50 Pro are the only models mentioned that cannot record videos with 8K resolution. The Motorola Edge X30 and Zenfone 8 Flip stand out for achieving the highest frame rate at this resolution — 30 FPS, against 24 FPS on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra.





High-end front-facing cameras have advanced features including autofocus, digital stabilization and smile recognition, but only the Edge X30 has an under-screen camera variant. Few smartphones available on the market have this detail, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. In addition to being hidden under the screen display, the Motorola sensor is the most advanced in terms of resolution — 60MP (f/2.2), followed by the Galaxy S21 Ultra with 40MP (f/2.2). The real performance of this lens still lacks tests that prove or disprove its superiority in relation to rivals. What did you think of the Motorola Edge X30? Think it’s a standout launch in Lenovo’s portfolio? Comment your opinion!

