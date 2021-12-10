Galisteu tells how the last test of the program will be

Adriane Galisteu, the presenter of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), revealed some more news about the final stretch of the season, which ends next Thursday, the 16th.
After the result of the 12th farm, which had Mileide Mihaile eliminated and Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes continuing on the program, Galisteu announced to the workers that the bay is closed and gave more details to the public about the dynamics of the last week, especially the one of surprise proof that will be shown on Sunday:
Tomorrow you can check out everything that went down after this elimination, with the right to that ‘buzz’ live at the ‘Festa das Galaxias’. On Saturday, we check all the details of the ballad and what happened after it. But Sunday, my loves, Sunday changes everything. You will check out the last race of the season. It’s a challenge that pawns will play in pairs. Each pawn of the winning pair will become the key in the formation of two special gardens. In the end, there will be four pedestrians in each field. We will check this division live and in color. Adriane Galisteu
“On Monday, you at home will check out the first two finalists of the season, by the way, of course. On Tuesday, in addition to voting to define the last two finalists of the game, you will also check out that classic condominium meeting that could not We’re going to bring everyone back to put the dot on each i that was missing,” added the presenter.
“On Wednesday, the thing is to stick to the fence and not miss a single breath from the last ‘Fazendona’ party, and it’s obvious that all the peãozada will stick to this tour. You won’t miss it, right? On Thursday, to close with a flourish , we have our final, crowning the great or great champion of ‘A Fazenda 13′”, concluded Galisteu.
Record TV airing schedule
- Thursday: live elimination;
- Friday: Repercussion of the 12th elimination and live excerpt of the “party of galaxies”;
- Saturday: “Party of the galaxies” highlights display;
- Sunday: exhibition of the special test and live swidden formation;
- Monday: elimination of two pedestrians in the 13th field and start of voting in the 14th field;
- Tuesday: elimination of two pedestrians in the 14th farm, definition of the four finalists and “washing dirty clothes”;
- Wednesday: party with ex-pawns;
- Thursday: grand final, live.
'A Fazenda 13': The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality show
After Mileide Mihaile leaves, who deserves to win 'The Farm'?
