Gasoline became 50.8% more expensive in the last 12 months

Yadunandan Singh 56 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Gasoline became 50.8% more expensive in the last 12 months 0 Views

In the last 12 months (data from December 2020 to November 2021), gasoline became 50.78% more expensive, according to the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) record. .

Spending by families on transport increased from an increase of 2.62% in October to 3.35% in November, an impact of 0.72 percentage points.

The main pressure came from gasoline, with an increase of 7.38% in November, the biggest individual impact on the index of the month, of 0.46 percentage point (pp).

In November, there were also increases in the prices of ethanol (10.53%), diesel oil (7.48%) and vehicle gas (4.30%).

New cars rose 2.36%, used cars rose 2.38% and motorcycles 1.29%.

Airline tickets dropped 6.12%, after rising 28.19% in September and 33.86% in October.

Urban buses decreased 0.05%, as a result of the 12.50% reduction in ticket prices in Rio Branco since October 27th.

Among the five main impacts on the November IPCA, four are from the Transport group: gasoline (0.46 pp), ethanol (0.10 pp), new car (0.07 pp), electricity (0.06 pp) and used car (0.05 pp).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Best used SUVs in Brazil in 2021; Values ​​from BRL 80,000

You prices charged on cars nowadays they cause amazement in anyone thinking of purchasing a …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved