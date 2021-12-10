Gasoline became 50.8% more expensive in the last 12 months

In the last 12 months (data from December 2020 to November 2021), gasoline became 50.78% more expensive, according to the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) record. .

Spending by families on transport increased from an increase of 2.62% in October to 3.35% in November, an impact of 0.72 percentage points.

The main pressure came from gasoline, with an increase of 7.38% in November, the biggest individual impact on the index of the month, of 0.46 percentage point (pp).

In November, there were also increases in the prices of ethanol (10.53%), diesel oil (7.48%) and vehicle gas (4.30%).

New cars rose 2.36%, used cars rose 2.38% and motorcycles 1.29%.

Airline tickets dropped 6.12%, after rising 28.19% in September and 33.86% in October.

Urban buses decreased 0.05%, as a result of the 12.50% reduction in ticket prices in Rio Branco since October 27th.

Among the five main impacts on the November IPCA, four are from the Transport group: gasoline (0.46 pp), ethanol (0.10 pp), new car (0.07 pp), electricity (0.06 pp) and used car (0.05 pp).