General ranking of points run: Atlético-MG and Flamengo move up positions; São Paulo leads | statistical spy

The Brazilian Championship came to an end this Thursday and brought some changes to the general ranking of the tournament’s running points era, a format played since 2003. With the 84 points added in this edition, the champion Atlético-MG moved up two positions, surpassed Fluminense and rival Cruzeiro, and now occupies the 7th place overall in the table, with 1056 accumulated points.

+ Check the final table of Brasileirão 2021

O Flamengo also took the elevator and assumed the vice leadership of the general ranking, with 71 points in the Brasileirão 2021. Rubro-Negro accumulates a total of 1151 points since the beginning of the current format and surpassed Santos, which now occupies the 3rd position.

Atlético-MG won the 2021 Brazilian Championship and rose two positions in the general ranking of points — Photo: infoesporte

Even without a prominent campaign in Brasileirão 2021 and only 48 points won, the São Paulo remained in the general leadership of the list by points, now with 1217 points accumulated since 2003. Tricolor Paulista is also the team that won the most in the consecutive points era, with 338 victories.

In all, 44 teams have already competed in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in the current format. Flamengo, Santos and São Paulo are the only ones to dispute all editions of the points run and are the game record holders, with 742 matches each. See the full table below:

General Ranking of the Period of Running Points

teamsSpotsvictoriesgames played
1st – São Paulo1217338742
2nd – Flemish1151317742
3rd – Saints1147317742
4th – Corinthians1094296704
5th – International1093304704
6th – Guild1065295700
7th – Atlético-MG1056293703
8th – Fluminense1055285742
9th – Cruise1030293666
10th – Palm trees1026286658
11th – Athletico-PR1002279704
12th – Botafogo814214620
13th – Vasco767197590
14th – Goiás685189514
15th – Coritiba646169514
16th – Figueirense550142438
17th – Sport497131418
18th – Victory468123396
19th – Bahia458115388
20th – Ponte Preto432114362
21st – Youth31282248
22nd – Paraná30483248
23rd – Fortaleza29478240
24th – Chapecoense28770265
25th – Ceará27165228
26th – Atlético-GO25964228
27th – Avaí23657228
28th – São Caetano21565172
29th – Nautical20054190
30th – Criciúma18850168
31st – America-MG15838152
32nd – Guarani14736130
33rd – Paysandu14641134
34th – Portuguese12731114
35th – Bragantino1092776
36th – Prudent Guild771976
37th – Santa Cruz561576
38th – Cuiabá471038
39th – Brazilian411042
40th – Saint Andrew411138
41st – Ipatinga35938
42nd – CSA32838
43rd – Joinville31738
44th – America-RN17438

+ With only 21 changes of technicians, Brasileirão 2021 has the second lowest mark in points run

When it comes to swinging the nets, the saints is who stands out. Peixe is the team that scored the most goals in the history of running points in the Brazilian Championship. Since 2003, the team has scored net 1095 times in total – already including the 35 goals scored in the 2021 edition.

Besides Peixe, only São Paulo (1068), Flamengo (1053) and Atlético-MG (1034) have already surpassed the 1000 goals mark. in the current format of the competition. See the complete ranking below:

Marcos Leonardo celebrates Santos goal — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

Ranking of goals scored in the era of running points

teamspro goals
1st – Saints1095
2nd – São Paulo1068
3rd – Flemish1053
4th – Atlético-MG1034
5th – Fluminense984
6th – Cruise978
7th – Guild956
8th – Palm trees947
9th – International938
10th – Athletico-PR934
11th – Corinthians908
12th – Botafogo777
13th – Vasco746
14th – Goiás713
15th – Coritiba613
16th – Figueirense530
17th – Victory492
18th – Sport463
19th – Bahia430
20th – Ponte Preto414
21st – Paraná312
22nd – Youth304
23rd – Fortaleza283
24th – Chapecoense261
25th – Atlético-GO249
26th – Ceará243
27th – Avaí240
28th – Nautical224
29th – São Caetano209
30th – Criciúma195
31st – Paysandu193
32nd – America-MG145
33rd – Guarani140
34th – Portuguese137
35th – Bragantino105
36th – Prudent Guild98
37th – Santa Cruz86
38th – Brazilian47
39th – Saint Andrew46
40th – Ipatinga37
41st – Cuiabá34
42nd – Joinville26
43rd – CSA24
44th America-RN24

In the era of running stitches, the Fluminense accumulates 944 goals conceded and leads the ungrateful ranking of the most leaked defenses since 2003. Right behind, Atlético-MG (909), Flamengo (881), Santos (877) and Athletico-PR (874) appear in the general list.

It is worth noting that the more participations in the competition, the more teams tend to suffer (as well as score) goals. Therefore, the teams with the most goals conceded are also among those that have played the most games in the Brasileirão from the points run.

Fluminense leads the ranking of goals conceded in the scored points era — Photo: André Durão

Ranking of goals conceded in the scored points era

teamsgoals conceded
1st – Fluminense944
2nd – Atlético-MG909
3rd – Flemish881
4th – Saints877
5th – Athletico-PR874
6th – Vasco830
7th – Cruise818
8th – Botafogo801
9th – São Paulo799
10th – Palm trees780
11th – Guild778
12th – International777
13th – Corinthians748
14th – Goiás733
15th – Coritiba654
16th – Figueirense622
17th – Victory581
18th – Sport568
19th – Ponte Preto534
20th – Bahia512
21st – Youth371
22nd – Paraná369
23rd – Chapecoense359
24th – Avaí355
25th – Fortaleza338
26th – Nautical318
27th – Atlético-GO306
28th – Ceará276
29th – Criciúma266
30th – Paysandu245
31st – America-MG211
32º – São Caetano199
33rd – Guarani180
34th – Portuguese157
35th – Santa Cruz145
36th – Prudent Guild116
37th – Bragantino86
38th – America-RN80
39th – Brazilian67
40th – Ipatinga67
41st – Saint Andrew61
42nd – CSA58
43rd – Joinville48
44th – Cuiabá37

