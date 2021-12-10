General ranking of points run: Atlético-MG and Flamengo move up positions; São Paulo leads | statistical spy

The Brazilian Championship came to an end this Thursday and brought some changes to the general ranking of the tournament’s running points era, a format played since 2003. With the 84 points added in this edition, the champion Atlético-MG moved up two positions, surpassed Fluminense and rival Cruzeiro, and now occupies the 7th place overall in the table, with 1056 accumulated points.
O Flamengo also took the elevator and assumed the vice leadership of the general ranking, with 71 points in the Brasileirão 2021. Rubro-Negro accumulates a total of 1151 points since the beginning of the current format and surpassed Santos, which now occupies the 3rd position.
Atlético-MG won the 2021 Brazilian Championship and rose two positions in the general ranking of points — Photo: infoesporte
Even without a prominent campaign in Brasileirão 2021 and only 48 points won, the São Paulo remained in the general leadership of the list by points, now with 1217 points accumulated since 2003. Tricolor Paulista is also the team that won the most in the consecutive points era, with 338 victories.
In all, 44 teams have already competed in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in the current format. Flamengo, Santos and São Paulo are the only ones to dispute all editions of the points run and are the game record holders, with 742 matches each. See the full table below:
General Ranking of the Period of Running Points
|teams
|Spots
|victories
|games played
|1st – São Paulo
|1217
|338
|742
|2nd – Flemish
|1151
|317
|742
|3rd – Saints
|1147
|317
|742
|4th – Corinthians
|1094
|296
|704
|5th – International
|1093
|304
|704
|6th – Guild
|1065
|295
|700
|7th – Atlético-MG
|1056
|293
|703
|8th – Fluminense
|1055
|285
|742
|9th – Cruise
|1030
|293
|666
|10th – Palm trees
|1026
|286
|658
|11th – Athletico-PR
|1002
|279
|704
|12th – Botafogo
|814
|214
|620
|13th – Vasco
|767
|197
|590
|14th – Goiás
|685
|189
|514
|15th – Coritiba
|646
|169
|514
|16th – Figueirense
|550
|142
|438
|17th – Sport
|497
|131
|418
|18th – Victory
|468
|123
|396
|19th – Bahia
|458
|115
|388
|20th – Ponte Preto
|432
|114
|362
|21st – Youth
|312
|82
|248
|22nd – Paraná
|304
|83
|248
|23rd – Fortaleza
|294
|78
|240
|24th – Chapecoense
|287
|70
|265
|25th – Ceará
|271
|65
|228
|26th – Atlético-GO
|259
|64
|228
|27th – Avaí
|236
|57
|228
|28th – São Caetano
|215
|65
|172
|29th – Nautical
|200
|54
|190
|30th – Criciúma
|188
|50
|168
|31st – America-MG
|158
|38
|152
|32nd – Guarani
|147
|36
|130
|33rd – Paysandu
|146
|41
|134
|34th – Portuguese
|127
|31
|114
|35th – Bragantino
|109
|27
|76
|36th – Prudent Guild
|77
|19
|76
|37th – Santa Cruz
|56
|15
|76
|38th – Cuiabá
|47
|10
|38
|39th – Brazilian
|41
|10
|42
|40th – Saint Andrew
|41
|11
|38
|41st – Ipatinga
|35
|9
|38
|42nd – CSA
|32
|8
|38
|43rd – Joinville
|31
|7
|38
|44th – America-RN
|17
|4
|38
When it comes to swinging the nets, the saints is who stands out. Peixe is the team that scored the most goals in the history of running points in the Brazilian Championship. Since 2003, the team has scored net 1095 times in total – already including the 35 goals scored in the 2021 edition.
Besides Peixe, only São Paulo (1068), Flamengo (1053) and Atlético-MG (1034) have already surpassed the 1000 goals mark. in the current format of the competition. See the complete ranking below:
Marcos Leonardo celebrates Santos goal — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC
Ranking of goals scored in the era of running points
|teams
|pro goals
|1st – Saints
|1095
|2nd – São Paulo
|1068
|3rd – Flemish
|1053
|4th – Atlético-MG
|1034
|5th – Fluminense
|984
|6th – Cruise
|978
|7th – Guild
|956
|8th – Palm trees
|947
|9th – International
|938
|10th – Athletico-PR
|934
|11th – Corinthians
|908
|12th – Botafogo
|777
|13th – Vasco
|746
|14th – Goiás
|713
|15th – Coritiba
|613
|16th – Figueirense
|530
|17th – Victory
|492
|18th – Sport
|463
|19th – Bahia
|430
|20th – Ponte Preto
|414
|21st – Paraná
|312
|22nd – Youth
|304
|23rd – Fortaleza
|283
|24th – Chapecoense
|261
|25th – Atlético-GO
|249
|26th – Ceará
|243
|27th – Avaí
|240
|28th – Nautical
|224
|29th – São Caetano
|209
|30th – Criciúma
|195
|31st – Paysandu
|193
|32nd – America-MG
|145
|33rd – Guarani
|140
|34th – Portuguese
|137
|35th – Bragantino
|105
|36th – Prudent Guild
|98
|37th – Santa Cruz
|86
|38th – Brazilian
|47
|39th – Saint Andrew
|46
|40th – Ipatinga
|37
|41st – Cuiabá
|34
|42nd – Joinville
|26
|43rd – CSA
|24
|44th America-RN
|24
In the era of running stitches, the Fluminense accumulates 944 goals conceded and leads the ungrateful ranking of the most leaked defenses since 2003. Right behind, Atlético-MG (909), Flamengo (881), Santos (877) and Athletico-PR (874) appear in the general list.
It is worth noting that the more participations in the competition, the more teams tend to suffer (as well as score) goals. Therefore, the teams with the most goals conceded are also among those that have played the most games in the Brasileirão from the points run.
Fluminense leads the ranking of goals conceded in the scored points era — Photo: André Durão
Ranking of goals conceded in the scored points era
|teams
|goals conceded
|1st – Fluminense
|944
|2nd – Atlético-MG
|909
|3rd – Flemish
|881
|4th – Saints
|877
|5th – Athletico-PR
|874
|6th – Vasco
|830
|7th – Cruise
|818
|8th – Botafogo
|801
|9th – São Paulo
|799
|10th – Palm trees
|780
|11th – Guild
|778
|12th – International
|777
|13th – Corinthians
|748
|14th – Goiás
|733
|15th – Coritiba
|654
|16th – Figueirense
|622
|17th – Victory
|581
|18th – Sport
|568
|19th – Ponte Preto
|534
|20th – Bahia
|512
|21st – Youth
|371
|22nd – Paraná
|369
|23rd – Chapecoense
|359
|24th – Avaí
|355
|25th – Fortaleza
|338
|26th – Nautical
|318
|27th – Atlético-GO
|306
|28th – Ceará
|276
|29th – Criciúma
|266
|30th – Paysandu
|245
|31st – America-MG
|211
|32º – São Caetano
|199
|33rd – Guarani
|180
|34th – Portuguese
|157
|35th – Santa Cruz
|145
|36th – Prudent Guild
|116
|37th – Bragantino
|86
|38th – America-RN
|80
|39th – Brazilian
|67
|40th – Ipatinga
|67
|41st – Saint Andrew
|61
|42nd – CSA
|58
|43rd – Joinville
|48
|44th – Cuiabá
|37