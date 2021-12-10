General ranking of points run: Atlético-MG and Flamengo move up positions; São Paulo leads | statistical spy

The Brazilian Championship came to an end this Thursday and brought some changes to the general ranking of the tournament’s running points era, a format played since 2003. With the 84 points added in this edition, the champion Atlético-MG moved up two positions, surpassed Fluminense and rival Cruzeiro, and now occupies the 7th place overall in the table, with 1056 accumulated points.

O Flamengo also took the elevator and assumed the vice leadership of the general ranking, with 71 points in the Brasileirão 2021. Rubro-Negro accumulates a total of 1151 points since the beginning of the current format and surpassed Santos, which now occupies the 3rd position.

1 of 3 Atlético-MG won the 2021 Brazilian Championship and rose two positions in the overall ranking of points — Photo: infoesporte Atlético-MG won the 2021 Brazilian Championship and rose two positions in the general ranking of points — Photo: infoesporte

Even without a prominent campaign in Brasileirão 2021 and only 48 points won, the São Paulo remained in the general leadership of the list by points, now with 1217 points accumulated since 2003. Tricolor Paulista is also the team that won the most in the consecutive points era, with 338 victories.

In all, 44 teams have already competed in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in the current format. Flamengo, Santos and São Paulo are the only ones to dispute all editions of the points run and are the game record holders, with 742 matches each. See the full table below:

General Ranking of the Period of Running Points teams Spots victories games played 1st – São Paulo 1217 338 742 2nd – Flemish 1151 317 742 3rd – Saints 1147 317 742 4th – Corinthians 1094 296 704 5th – International 1093 304 704 6th – Guild 1065 295 700 7th – Atlético-MG 1056 293 703 8th – Fluminense 1055 285 742 9th – Cruise 1030 293 666 10th – Palm trees 1026 286 658 11th – Athletico-PR 1002 279 704 12th – Botafogo 814 214 620 13th – Vasco 767 197 590 14th – Goiás 685 189 514 15th – Coritiba 646 169 514 16th – Figueirense 550 142 438 17th – Sport 497 131 418 18th – Victory 468 123 396 19th – Bahia 458 115 388 20th – Ponte Preto 432 114 362 21st – Youth 312 82 248 22nd – Paraná 304 83 248 23rd – Fortaleza 294 78 240 24th – Chapecoense 287 70 265 25th – Ceará 271 65 228 26th – Atlético-GO 259 64 228 27th – Avaí 236 57 228 28th – São Caetano 215 65 172 29th – Nautical 200 54 190 30th – Criciúma 188 50 168 31st – America-MG 158 38 152 32nd – Guarani 147 36 130 33rd – Paysandu 146 41 134 34th – Portuguese 127 31 114 35th – Bragantino 109 27 76 36th – Prudent Guild 77 19 76 37th – Santa Cruz 56 15 76 38th – Cuiabá 47 10 38 39th – Brazilian 41 10 42 40th – Saint Andrew 41 11 38 41st – Ipatinga 35 9 38 42nd – CSA 32 8 38 43rd – Joinville 31 7 38 44th – America-RN 17 4 38

When it comes to swinging the nets, the saints is who stands out. Peixe is the team that scored the most goals in the history of running points in the Brazilian Championship. Since 2003, the team has scored net 1095 times in total – already including the 35 goals scored in the 2021 edition.

Besides Peixe, only São Paulo (1068), Flamengo (1053) and Atlético-MG (1034) have already surpassed the 1000 goals mark. in the current format of the competition. See the complete ranking below:

2 of 3 Marcos Leonardo celebrates Santos goal — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Marcos Leonardo celebrates Santos goal — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

Ranking of goals scored in the era of running points teams pro goals 1st – Saints 1095 2nd – São Paulo 1068 3rd – Flemish 1053 4th – Atlético-MG 1034 5th – Fluminense 984 6th – Cruise 978 7th – Guild 956 8th – Palm trees 947 9th – International 938 10th – Athletico-PR 934 11th – Corinthians 908 12th – Botafogo 777 13th – Vasco 746 14th – Goiás 713 15th – Coritiba 613 16th – Figueirense 530 17th – Victory 492 18th – Sport 463 19th – Bahia 430 20th – Ponte Preto 414 21st – Paraná 312 22nd – Youth 304 23rd – Fortaleza 283 24th – Chapecoense 261 25th – Atlético-GO 249 26th – Ceará 243 27th – Avaí 240 28th – Nautical 224 29th – São Caetano 209 30th – Criciúma 195 31st – Paysandu 193 32nd – America-MG 145 33rd – Guarani 140 34th – Portuguese 137 35th – Bragantino 105 36th – Prudent Guild 98 37th – Santa Cruz 86 38th – Brazilian 47 39th – Saint Andrew 46 40th – Ipatinga 37 41st – Cuiabá 34 42nd – Joinville 26 43rd – CSA 24 44th America-RN 24

In the era of running stitches, the Fluminense accumulates 944 goals conceded and leads the ungrateful ranking of the most leaked defenses since 2003. Right behind, Atlético-MG (909), Flamengo (881), Santos (877) and Athletico-PR (874) appear in the general list.

It is worth noting that the more participations in the competition, the more teams tend to suffer (as well as score) goals. Therefore, the teams with the most goals conceded are also among those that have played the most games in the Brasileirão from the points run.

3 out of 3 Fluminense leads the ranking of goals conceded in the streak era — Photo: André Durão Fluminense leads the ranking of goals conceded in the scored points era — Photo: André Durão