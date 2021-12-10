Germany Records Highest Number of Covid-19 Deaths Since February

This Wednesday, 527 deaths were reported as a result of covid-19 in the country, the highest rate since February 12 this year. Total deaths exceed 104,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. Amidst an intense fourth wave of covid-19, Germany registered this Wednesday (12/08), when counting the previous 24, the highest number of deaths due to the disease since February 12 of this year: there were 527 deaths from the virus, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German state agency for disease control and prevention.







High infection rate has led to emergency overcrowding in some regions of Germany Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The number is even lower than the records that occurred between December 2020 and January 2021, when, in a few days, more than a thousand deaths were registered in 24 hours.

Experts believe that the reason for the fewest deaths currently is due to vaccination, even though Germany still has one of the lowest immunization rates in Western Europe: only 69.1% of the German population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus . The government’s goal, however, was to vaccinate at least 75% by early autumn.

Despite making vaccines available to all inhabitants, Germany still faces resistance from a large part of the population to immunize, especially in eastern states, such as Saxony, where the vaccination rate is the lowest in the country: less than 60% of the residents took the vaccine.

The increase in the number of deaths, however, was expected by the German authorities, since between infections and deaths of patients infected with covid-19 there is an interval of a few days.

Lower incidence despite more infections

At the same time as the number of deaths grows, the incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants every seven days dropped from 432 to 427 – after weeks of successive records. According to the RKI, despite the drop, the number of positive tests for the coronavirus registered in the last 24 hours was 69,601, an increase of 2,415 compared to the same period last week.

Altogether, since the beginning of the pandemic, 104,047 people have died from the coronavirus in Germany. According to RKI data, more than 6.2 million people have been infected with covid-19 in the country, but experts believe the number should be higher, as many infections go undetected. The amount of people recovered is over 5.2 million.

A series of measures have been implemented and discussed by the German government in an attempt to stop the high number of infections in the country. While the 2G rule (vaccinated or cured) is already applied in some states, that is, only those who prove that they have been vaccinated or cured of the disease can enter public places, the new German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, sworn in on Wednesday. fair, he even defended mandatory vaccination in the country.

Last week, in an interview with the newspaper Bild, Scholz stated that the blame for the fourth wave of covid-19 in the country lies with the unvaccinated.

The increase in the number of infections has led to overcrowding of emergencies in some regions, such as the south and east, where the vaccination rate is among the lowest.

gb/reuters/lusa/ots