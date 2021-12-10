Gil do Vigor reveals that he created confusion in the US: “Machos were afraid”

Famous after his participation in BBB 21, the Pernambuco Gil of Vigor saw his life completely transformed since he fell from the most guarded house in Brazil. In recent months, he has been in the United States, where he studied his PhD, and will present a documentary for the GloboPlay. O Gil in California shows you behind the scenes of the trip.

When he arrived in the North American country, the economist went through some complicated situations, above all to communicate. And he revealed that he even created a fuss on one occasion by wanting to socialize with some people. “In English, I like you [eu gosto de você] has a lot of weight. I opened my heart and spoke to all males: ‘I like you so much [gosto muito de você]’. The males were scared. They came to tell me, ‘Are you in love with all the boys?‘”, he revealed to the Extra newspaper.

problem solving

Gil do Vigor, then, explained that he had to go to each person to explain that “liking” was like a friend, not like a flirtation. “I wanted to make it clear that I never intended to flirt. I started to be afraid to speak, not in English, but I was worried about offending, about generating discomfort for some reason that wasn’t on purpose. To send a distorted message”, says the famous, who also said that he had to deal with the fact of being known and having a film crew behind him.

“There was a shock, but I was very welcomed by my roomates [colegas de quarto]. Some received me, ‘are you famous?’ A revulsion was created, but we go up, grab, bite and leave in rejoicing. There was a resistance to breaking that barrier. We shit and fart like everyone else. There is no difference. I’m just like everyone else. If I fall to the ground, it will bleed. And the blood will be red, not blue,” said Gil, who shared the house with others.

Missing Brazil

The Pernambuco native also said that he missed Brazil a lot and always thought of his city, Recife (PE) while he was in California.

“One of the things I missed most was walking down the street and having people gossiping, talking to everyone? is that dog. I missed that neighborly relationship, the welcoming. I left home [nos EUA] and didn’t see anyone on the street, in the doors, on the porches? She missed the heat, the people close to her. People in Recife want to share and there everyone is at home”, he concluded.