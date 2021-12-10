Gkay “faints” when he sees the amount spent on Farofa. Know how much it cost

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Gkay “faints” when he sees the amount spent on Farofa. Know how much it cost 11 Views

Influencer Gessica Kayane, better known as Gkay, “fell hard” when she saw the total amount spent on Farofa, the actress’ party that lasted three days at a hotel in Fortaleza, Ceará.

In a video posted on social networks this Thursday (9/12), the influencer appears receiving a paper cake, which simulates the “bills” of the party, and shortly after passes out.

***gallery_gkay_farofa
Color Photography. Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

Farofa da GKay: actress and influencer Gessica Kayane closed the Marina Park Hotel, in Fortaleza, to celebrate her birthdayReproduction/Instagram

Color photo of influencer GKay in a bikini at the beach***GKay-influencer-Farofa by GKay

GKay is an influencer and comedian, born in Paraíba. Today, she has more than 12 million followers on InstagramReproduction/Instagram

Color photography. Gessica Kayane arrives for her Gkay Farofa party***Gkay 1 crumb

The column LeoDias discovered that the party with a festival atmosphere costs R$2.8 million. Lodging, drinks and food are released by the influencer Leo Franco / AgNews

Color photography. Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

The event started this Sunday (5/12) and, according to the forecast, will continue until this Tuesday (7), with several concerts and a pool party afternoonReproduction/Instagram

Color photography. Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

There was no lack of VIPs during the first two days of GKay’s Farofa. More than 200 people are expected in the 3 daysReproduction/Instagram

Color photography. Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

Organized since 2017, the party was awaited by fans and celebrities. In 2020, the event cannot be held because of the pandemicReproduction/Instagram

Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

The event has become one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. Penetrations, making out and reconciliation marked the 2nd day of the event Reproduction/Instagram

Color photography. Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

Among the attractions are Wesley Safadão, Alok, É o Tchan, Pedro Sampaio, Zé Felipe, Léo Santana, Kevinho and a special show by SimariaReproduction/Instagram

Guests of the first day of Farofa da GKay***Guests on the first day of Farofa da GKay

Gkay invited several popular influencers on the internet, such as Little Lo, Dr. Deolane Bezerra, Vittor Fernando, João Guilherme, Kéfera, Virginia and Zé FelipeReproduction/Instagram

Color photography. At the site, mannequins in sensual garments and erotic objects were made available to anyone who wants to enter.***Gkay flour

This Monday (7/12) the guests had access to the Dark Room, inspired by the film 50 Shades of Grey. Nobody can enter the place with a cell phoneInstagram/Reproduction

Color photo of the secret room at GKay's Farofa party, in Fortaleza***GKay-2021-Fortaleza-secret room-3

The column LeoDias entered the Dark Room and showed exclusive photosLeo Dias Column

Color photo of the secret room at GKay's Farofa party, in Fortaleza***GKay-2021-Fortaleza-secret room-2

Among the items, handcuffs, whips, feathers and moreLeo Dias Column

Color photo of the secret room at GKay's Farofa party, in Fortaleza***GKay-2021-Fortaleza-secret room-1

In the center, a giant bed with a red sheetLeo Dias Column

Color photography. Kefera kisses Pabllo Salles at Farofa da Gkay***GKay flour

During the first two days of the festivities, some famous people were enjoying an affair, among them Kéfera and Pabllo Salles. Other famous people were caught giving triple kissLeo Franco / Agnews

In the color photograph, Gkay appears in the center of the image beside Zé Felipe (left) and Virginia (right)***Gkay, Virginia and Zé Felipe

The highlights of the last day of the party are the shows by Kevinho and Léo Santana. Gkay also usually prepares a special afterInstagram/Reproduction

0

“One hour the bill arrives”, she joked in the post’s caption.

The column Leo Dias reported that Gessica Kayane spent R$ 2.8 million to carry out Farofa. However, despite the fortune spent, the event yielded a high commercial return.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

These 10 shares pay dividends higher than Selic; see list

Earning with dividends and stock appreciation? This is possible, points out XP (Image: Pixabay/Olichel) O …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved