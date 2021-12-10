Gkay ‘faints’ when receiving accounts from Farofa; know how much influencer you spent

Owner of the most talked about event in the country amused followers by posting a video in which she goes to the hotel reception to find out how long her birthday party was

the digital influencer Gkay was responsible for the most talked about birthday party of the year. The event, which took place at a luxury hotel in Fortaleza, Ceará, lasted three days and had a mega structure — including a dark room. In addition to hosting and feeding famous guests, the influencer hired shows by artists such as Wesley Safadão, Léo Santana, Xand Avião, Zé Felipe, Pedro Sampaio, DJ Alok, É o Tchan, Matheus Fernandes, Simaria and MC Kevinho. With a sense of humor, Gkay posted a video in which he simulates his going to the hotel reception to pay the expenses of the Gkay stuff. In the caption, she wrote: “One hour the bill arrives…”.

In the video, the influencer tells the hotel employee: “I came to pick up Farofa’s accounts from Gkay, that party I made here”. She then receives a pile of papers and, upon seeing the amount of expenses, “faints” at the reception. Wanted by Young pan, the influencer’s press office informed that the total amount spent with the party was R$ 2.8 million. The publication in which he simulates fainting when he goes to pay the party bills amused his followers. “The damage we do”, commented the digital influencer Vittor Fernando. “Already getting ready for the next [risos]”, warned the singer MC Rebecca. “And let’s engage the publis [publicidades] to pay for this party soon to have money for next year (laughs)”, added the digital influencer Kefera. With the impact that the event has had this year, it will be easier for Gkay to get partnerships for next year’s party, in which he will celebrate his 30th birthday.