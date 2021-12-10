Gkay jokes about ‘showing bill’ with Farofa’s expenses

The digital influencer Gkay, 29, was the subject that dominated Brazilian social networks in recent days with the fourth edition of “Farofa”, an event to celebrate her birthday. Now, after the party, the famous played with the invoice to pay all the expenses.

Through her Twitter profile, the artist shared a scene from the series “Me, the Mistress and the Children”, in which Michael is surprised by the family’s expenses when he receives the expense bill. In the caption, the comedian wrote: “I leaked today receiving the farofa tickets”.

In the comments, the followers had fun:

Poor tax accountant to be able to declare everything right to the Federal Revenue Service — Jonas Melo (@JonasMelo1423) December 9, 2021

Earlier, Gessica Kayane, a Gkay, burst into tears when talking about the success of “Farofa” on social media, and took the opportunity to announce a documentary about the event.

In stories on Instagram, the influencer thanked guests and fans for the repercussions of the party, which gathered celebrities for three days in Fortaleza, Ceará, and made people talk on the web.

Early in the morning, Gkay appeared crying on the social network while sharing a video of Tatá Werneck talking about Farofa during the Multishow Award. “First, I wanted to say good morning to you. Second, I think I’m stopping to process things now,” said the comedian, emotional.

“There was this Multishow Award thing. Tatá is my reference in life. My dream is to be on her show, to be close to her. I think she f*** in every sense of the word. And she’s talking about me about me. such an organic and spontaneous way,” he continued through tears.

Gkay said that “everything went right” and “everything was beautiful” at Farofa. “We prepared a beautiful documentary for you that will come out soon telling you everything. I’m very happy. I’d like to thank each artist who was f***ed with me.”

She also countered criticism that Farofa is “just a party”. “It’s a project, it’s getting people together, artists, fans, childhood friends, fan clubs, my mother, my brother, singers, tiktokers, all together in one place. Everyone dancing, having fun, just seeing and being happy . It’s too beautiful,” he declared.