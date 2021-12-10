Pierre Borges – 5:34 pm | updated on 12/09/2021 18:20



a scene from the novel a place in the sun, from Rede Globo, published on GloboPlay’s official Twitter, generated revolt among voice actors and dubbing fans. Published this Wednesday (8), the same day the episode aired on TV, the video received a shower of criticism on the social network.

In the novel, the character Nicole is unemployed after being released from the bar where she worked as a comedian and decides to audition for dubbing. With no experience in the area, the character says that he took a dubbing course, but it’s been a while.

The context of the scene was already reason for criticism to begin. Dubbing professionals claimed that the episode portrays dubbers as artists who failed in other areas and resorted to dubbing as a last resort. The fact that the character gets a test without any experience in the area was also criticized by professionals.

The scene even shows Nicole dubbing a scene along with the character Paco. The practice, however, has not been done in the studios for decades, as the evolution of technology has allowed each voice actor to record their voice separately.

Paco, who is portrayed as an experienced voice actor, in turn, intones his text in a tone considered “bizarre” by internet users and, after the recording ends, even with Nicole’s speech error, Paco praises the newcomer, which many voice actors interpreted it as reinforcing the stereotype of bad voice acting.

The scene was published with the intention of being comical and attracting laughter from netizens, but instead it attracted so much criticism that the profile had the profile erase the publication.

According to the website Observatório da TV, the production of the soap opera even asked for guidance from dubbing professionals before recording the scene and arranged a meeting, but never resumed the conversation with the voice actors.

Guilherme Briggs, considered one of the biggest names in national dubbing and known for giving the Brazilian voice to famous characters such as Superman, Buzz Lightyear and King Julien, also criticized the scene.

In response to the publication, Briggs said that “this recording would never pass a professional dubbing. At least not in a quality studio, with good directors and voice actors.”

Aquaman voice actor Francisco Junior said that it was “simply ridiculous to see your life profession being treated in such an unprofessional and disrespectful way. Treating my whole story as if it were a joke to thousands of people, bringing out the worst stereotypes. Dubbing is not that and it deserves to be respected”.

The voice actor Leonardo Santhos made fun of the scene and asked if it was an announcement of the return of TV Globinho.

Does this configure the return of TV Globo? pic.twitter.com/GLHu8ZgUUY — Leonardo Santhos (@leonardosanthos) December 9, 2021

According to the website Notícias da TV, some voice actors who have closer contact with Globo directors even sent messages via WhatsApp complaining about the scene.

