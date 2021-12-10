Globo ends Um Lugar ao Sol in a strange way and the web complains: “What hook was that?”

The viewers of Um Lugar ao Sol were confused this Wednesday (8). Globo’s soap opera ended with a scene that was not very attractive and gave the impression that the cut was improvised. As nothing goes unnoticed for Twitter users who comment on the plot, the posts with the hashtag of Lícia Manzo’s serial were mostly about the end of the chapter. “What a crazy hook was that today, huh?”, wrote a netizen identified as Vivi, about the scene that shows Lara (Andréia Horta), Mateus (Danton Mello) and Noca (Marieta Severo) having lunch.

The assumption is that Globo has extended this chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol because yesterday there was no football game, which was for today. This Thursday (9), the Rio station broadcasts the last round of the Brazilian Championship, starting at 9:30 pm. When there are football matches, the chapter of the nine o’clock soap opera is shorter.

Twitterers were unforgiving and compared the plot hook with some endings of Amor de Mãe (2019) and Celebridade (2003). “From the same creators of ‘I wanted to know if I could go to the dentist around three o’clock…'”, joked Fael, referring to the end of a chapter in Gilberto Braga’s success and making a montage of the scene in Um Lugar ao Sol with the vignette of the work starring Malu Mader. Gabriel, on the other hand, compared the cut of the current serial with the beginning of Manuela Dias’ story. “Is it my impression or was today’s chapter editing a bit nutty? A bit abrupt cutscenes, going from a super emotional scene to a nothing out of nowhere, this ending style first week of Mom’s Love, in the middle of the scene”, complained on the microblog.

Other users of the social network, such as André, asked the station to take some action so that the quality of Um Lugar ao Sol did not fall. “The soap opera is no longer being finished with the capricious hooks of Lícia Manzo. TV Globo, do something”, he implored. “Where’s today’s bombastic hook, Lícia?” said Daniel, turning the responsibility over to the author. “How strange the soap opera ends without Lícia Manzo’s hooks of millions”, commented Bianca, with the meme of Confused Nazaré, character by Renata Sorrah in Senhora do Destino (2004).

Other Twitter participants came to give their opinion on scenes that would be a better ending to the day’s chapter. “I think they’re cutting #UmLugarAoSol, huh. Lara’s hook seeing Renato on the phone would be the end of the chapter and Túlio coming to her would be the break hook,” wrote Edu Matos. “What hook is that? They should have ended up in that Lara scene,” agreed Kened, in another post. Some internet users even posted screenshots showing several publications on the same subject.

Check out some tweets about the final hook of yesterday’s chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol:

A Place in the Sun: Joy makes Ravi betray Christian’s trust

In the next chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol, Joy (Lara Tremouroux) threatens to leave with her son and Ravi (Juan Paiva) ends up telling Christian (Cauã Reymond)’s secret to regain his wife’s confidence. The argument comes after the graffiti artist finds suspicious money at home and questions where it came from. The driver deviates from the subject, but ends up giving in for fear of losing her.

Before being fired from Redentor, and severing relations with the usurper, Lara’s friend (Andréa Horta) agrees to keep an amount that was embezzled from Santiago’s company (José de Abreu).

Francisco’s mother finds the money in a vase, which fell to the ground and broke, and demands an explanation from her husband. The two argue and Ravi swears he’s not hiding anything from the girl, but she doesn’t believe him.

Joy threatens to leave the trimming where he lives with the boy, and take their son. Afraid of losing her, the orphan reveals the whole story of Chris’s change of identity with his dead brother.