Globo is massacred by dubbing scene in Um Lugar ao Sol: ‘Bizarro’ · TV News

The main voice actors in Brazil are disgusted with the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol, shown at 9:00 on Globo. Last Wednesday (8), a scene that involved the character Nicole (Ana Baird) in an audition for an American production was considered a disservice to the profession. the bad repercussion made the station erase the controversial section of social networks.

The stir started at the end of the chapter. With no job and no prospects, Nicole decides to get by and gets an audition as a voice actress in a studio in Rio de Janeiro. According to the plot script, the redhead had already taken a course in the area when she was younger.

Never having actually worked with dubbing in her life, Nicole had the company of the experienced Paco (Otávio Muller) in the studio. They talked about the function and tested it together in the same location. The dubbing director (Antonio Fragoso) loved the work and said that Nicole had a lot of potential for someone who had never done something like that.

In the scene, Ana Baird appears affected and kisses her own hand to simulate the noise of a kiss on a person. Otávio Muller intones the text that was to be dubbed with a tone that was considered ridiculous. On Twitter, Globo posted the scene as if it were something to be funny. The caption was: “Guys, the dubbing! (laughs)”.

It was enough to arouse the ire of professional voice actors and a large part of the public. Many people considered the passage a disservice in that it portrayed dubbing as something minor and a “buffer” for someone unsuccessful in artistic life. O TV news found that some voice actors who have closer contact with Globo directors complained about WhatsApp.

Publicly, professionals said that practices done in the passage do not happen in real life. “This recording would never be approved in a professional dubbing. At least not in a quality studio, with good directors and voice actors. And we don’t record like that, with two microphones at the same time, it’s all done separately,” said Guilherme Briggs, one of the greatest names of the Brazilian dubbing.

This recording would NEVER be approved in a professional dubbing. At least not in a quality studio with good directors and voice actors. And we don’t record like that, with two microphones at the same time, it’s all done separately. https://t.co/3wTJqaMY7S — Guilherme Briggs (@GuilhermeBriggs) December 9, 2021

“Whoever created and directed this scene definitely doesn’t know our dubbing. It’s totally wrong and reinforcing a stereotype that we fight every day to fight. 80% of subscribers prefer dubbed”, commented the voice actor Fernando Mendonça. “A bizarre scene. Anyone who knows dubbing, knows how unreal this scene is,” criticized Fernanda Silva, who also works in the medium.

The column sought out Globo to comment on the criticisms against Um Lugar ao Sol, but until the closing of this report, the station had not issued a statement. If you do, it will be updated.