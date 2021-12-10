Globo makes an impactful decision on a new soap opera with Paolla Oliveira and Taís Araujo

the more life the better it hasn’t even been a month on the air in Globe, but the Rio station is already thinking about Face and Courage, soap opera that will replace the current seven o’clock track. And the author’s serials Claudia Souto, which will star the actress Paolla Oliveira, will feature a great and important “novelty”: it will be the channel’s first “traditional” plot since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since recordings of Globo’s productions, which were stopped in March of last year, were resumed, the process has been difficult. The three novels that have debuted since then had their first chapters when practically the entire plot was filmed.. Traditionally, soap operas are open works and the direction of the stories usually changes.

The next plot of the seven, according to information released by the website Notícias da TV, will debut while the recordings are in progress. Cara e Couragem will have enough chapters recorded when it debuts, in May 2022, but the Rio station will still have the possibility of making changes in its cores.

Recordings should only start in mid-January, but work on text readings, for example, has already started. The serials will be recorded in chronological order, as happens with soap operas. Due to the difficulties of the pandemic, the channel recorded the scenes at random, depending on the available possibilities and the progress of Covid-19 around the country, above all in Rio de Janeiro.

please note that beyond the illusion and wetland, which premiered on Globo before Cara e Coragem, will not be so lucky. As with current productions, the two plots will air for the first time with the recordings almost finished.

On her official Instagram account, actress Paolla Oliveira published a photo in which she appears alongside some of the actors who are in the next seven o’clock soap opera. She commented that she was starting the new job. “Starting work here so that you can check it out soon…”, he said, using a hashtag with the name of the plot.

Taís Araújo, who is also part of the series’ cast, left a comment on Paolla’s post. “I’m missing from this date,” she wrote, also leaving a heart-shaped emoji.

See Paolla Oliveira’s post on social media: