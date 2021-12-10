Globo saves BRL 14 million in Rio de Janeiro with Botafogo and Vasco in Series B

The presence of Botafogo and Vasco in Série B in 2021 made Rede Globo “save” BRL 14 million in broadcasts on open TV in Rio de Janeiro in 2021, according to a report signed by Gabriel Vaquer on the website “Notícias da TV”.

An explanation: Globo pays R$ 1.2 million per game shown on open TV in the Brazilian Championship, but only in Series A. The network broadcast 12 matches in Series B (seven from Vasco and five from Botafogo), thus leaving out spend R$14 million.

In the Series B model, Globo pays CBF a fixed amount of R$ 160 million, which is shared equally among all 20 clubs, if they so wish. Botafogo and Vasco, however, chose to earn only through proportional sales in the pay-per-view and snapped up, each one, a little more than BRL 18 million – double what they would have with the normal apportionment.

With the absence of two RJ clubs in the elite, Fluminense did well. Tricolor had 14 games shown by Globo – including this Thursday’s, against Chapecoense, for the last round of Brasileirão – and will receive this proportional model only BRL 16.8 million. Flamengo had 12 matches on open TV and will take BRL 14.4 million.

In addition to the proportional value for games shown (30% of current BRL 500 million that Globo spends for Brasileirão), the Serie A quotas are also paid proportionally by the final ranking in the table (30%). The other 40% is shared equally by the clubs that signed a contract with the broadcaster.