Gloria Groove does not accept Anitta’s award and explains why; understand! | pop

“As I have 2 awards, I would like to ask my fans (who are responsible for all my awards in life) if you would allow me to send one to Gloria Groove… Brazilian pop is stopping and deserves a lot of recognition ♥️”, wrote Anitta.
After great repercussion in the networks, Bonekinha responded to Poderosa. Gloria thanked her but didn’t accept.
“Wow, Anitta! I know you say that because you believe in my art and recognize my trajectory. Thank you. The real value of things is not in what the system imposes, but in the confidence that your art is so plural that it can, yes , captivate the public and break any market imposition”, explained the Show dos Famosos finalist, who continued:
“As beautiful as your gesture is, I really dream of the day when I’ll hold my own prize in my hands, being the fruit of my own dedication.”
“Thanks to everyone for the messages of encouragement, affection and recognition of my work. The auction continues…”.
Multishow Award Anitta consults fans about giving one of the statuettes to Gloria Groove — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Also in the exchange of messages, Meiga e Abusada not only praised Gloria’s talent, but also said that she and rapper Matuê are part of her playlist from the most heard this year:
“You and Brazilian rap have it all, sis. My heart’s award this year goes to you and Matue. My top 5 most listened to this year in my Spotify retrospective,” declared Anitta.
Gloria Groove with the hit ‘Bonekinha’ — Photo: Reproduction
Famous at the Multishow 2021 Awards — Photo: I Hate Flash/Multishow
See how the award night of the Multishow Award went