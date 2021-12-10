Gloria Groove quips Anitta after singer offers award

Apparently willingly, Anitta asked fans on her Twitter this Thursday morning (December 12) if she could send one of the trophies she received at the Multishow 2021 Awards, which took place this Wednesday night (December 8th). ), for Gloria Groove.

The singer won the Music of the Year and TVZ Clip awards, both for the song Girl From Rio. Gloria Groove herself didn’t like the proposal to receive a “gift” trophy.

“As I have 2 awards, I would like to ask my fans (who are responsible for all my awards in life) if you would allow me to send one to @gloriagroove… Brazilian pop is stopping and deserves a lot of recognition”, wrote Anitta.

A short time later, Gloria responded to Anitta’s post, and thanked her for the opportunity, but claimed that she dreams of “the day I’ll hold my own prize in my hands”.

“Wow @anitta. I know you say that because you believe in my art and recognize my trajectory. Thanks. the real value of things is not what the system imposes, but the confidence that her art is so plural that it can captivate the public and break any market imposition”, she began.

“As beautiful as your gesture is, I really dream of the day I’ll hold my own prize in my hands, as it is the fruit of my own dedication. Thanks to everyone for the messages of encouragement, affection and recognition of my work. The auction continues…”, concluded the singer.

