Glória Maria reveals that she didn’t receive a salary at Globo | Television

Journalist and presenter Glória Maria, one of the biggest stars of Brazilian journalism, surprised by revealing challenges at the beginning of his career at Globo. The television veteran, revealed that when she was 16 years old, she received an invitation to work on an internship in the journalism area of ​​Rede Globo from a friend, who was a secretary at the Marinho station, but to her surprise, the work was not paid:

“I have a friend named Tânia. We were the poorest at school [risos] We are still friends today. She was the treasury secretary, and one day she was offered a job in Journalism. But there was no salary, it was an internship without being paid. There was no other person who didn’t want to earn money”, said the Globo Repórter presenter in an interview with Mano Brown’s Mano a Mano podcast.

In the same interview, the journalist also told how her routine worked at the beginning of her career at Globo in the 70s. Glória Maria narrated that in the morning she would go to Globo, in the afternoon she studied and at night she worked as a telephone operator to obtain a source of income that was equivalent to R$ 500 monthly at that time:

“I was Wonder Woman. I never had time to enjoy, get married, anything. I just worked and was happy that way. […] While I was working, I forgot all the problems of my family, which were many”, narrated the veteran. Glória Maria still showed that she didn’t care about the pioneer title: “I didn’t have time to think I was the first. […] This vanity tires me. I was never one to talk, I was always one to do”, said.

At the time she started her career at Rede Globo, a journalism degree was not required for the profession, Glória attributed her achievements to her talent and dedication to her work.: “I was lucky to arrive at a time when talent was worth something. I have always been respected as a human being. I had the chance to grow up without having a rich family, a powerful husband… I came from nowhere and I’m still here today. TV Globo has never done me any favors. I don’t owe her anything [emissora]. What the network invested in me, I give back: audience and credibility”, considered.

In a recent interview with GE magazine, Glória Maria recalled the difficult period when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019: “After the brain tumor, I no longer live on dreams. I live on reality. I have a lot to accomplish. I gained another ‘expiration date’. And I’m enjoying it in every way. I had 30% to survive, 20 to live without sequelae. It’s my life, it’s my story. It is non-transferable. Nobody can live for me. And I face it the way she presents herself.”

Glória Maria, who is the mother of two girls, Maria and Laura, also spoke in the same interview about the importance of motherhood in her life: “Today, I’m sure my main role in this life, in this incarnation, is to be a mother. From the moment we met, that’s it! Motherhood was born instantly. I knew I was born to be a mother. And their mother.”