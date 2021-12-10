Goal has the biggest high and Lojas Americanas biggest drop on the day

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Goal has the biggest high and Lojas Americanas biggest drop on the day 6 Views

The shares of the company Gol had the highest appreciation on this fifth (9) among the companies listed on the Ibovespa (the main index of the B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange). The company Lojas Americanas, on the other hand, suffered the most losses during the day’s session. Check the stocks that appreciated the most and the ones that suffered the most devaluation at the end of the text.

The ranking takes into account the biggest highs and lows of the index alone – it does not include stocks that are not present in it, but that are traded on the B3.

RELATED

Shares of the company Gol (GOLL4) rose 3.59%, traded at R$19.35. The paper of the company Lojas Americanas (LAME4), on the other hand, had a daily drop of 9.24%, with papers quoted at R$ 5.11.

On Thursday, the Ibovespa, the main B3 index, closed at 106,291.24 points, changing -1.67% compared to the previous day.

Check out the stocks that rose the most this Thursday:

  1. Goal: 3.59%
  2. CSN: 1.49%
  3. Weg: 1.28%
  4. Equatorial Energy: 1.27%
  5. Hypera Pharma: 0.41%

Check out the stocks that fell the most this Thursday:

  1. American stores: -9.24%
  2. American: -8.56%
  3. Magazine Luiza: -7.78%
  4. Inter Bank (units): -7.77%
  5. Via: -7.11%

Did you know you can have access to a content platform to learn how to invest better? At UOL you have access to recommended portfolios, e-books, WhatsApp and Telegram groups, exclusive lives with specialists in investments and finance, stock market analysis and much more.

Subscribe now and get 7 days free to access the best UOL content

Subscription also gives you unrestricted access to exclusive sports content, hundreds of blogs and opinion columns, monthly horoscope and news commentary.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Banco do Brasil undertakes debt renegotiation efforts with up to 95% discount

Banco do Brasil started last Monday (6) a joint effort to renegotiate debts. During this …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved