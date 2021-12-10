Goodbye, savings! Fixed Income Investment Options to Stop Losing Money in 2022

What is an investment for you? For most people, this is an application where you watch your savings grow over a period of time, so your wealth can grow.

This is not what is projected to happen with more than BRL 1 trillion of Brazilian reserves, an exorbitant amount still deposited in the savings account, despite the modality presenting a lower yield than the official inflation rate — that is, the stagnant money there, he buys less and not more products and services.

Let’s go to the numbers: With the last increase in the Selic, the basic rate of the Brazilian economy, to 9.25% per year, the savings income is now 0.5% per month plus the reference rate (TR), currently zeroed . In 12 months, savings started to yield, therefore, 6.17%. For comparison purposes, official inflation, measured by the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), accumulates a 10.67% increase in prices over a one-year period, according to October figures.

The good news is that this is not the end of the story. The investment world encompasses different objectives, life moments, risk appetite and search for profitability and security. When it comes to migrating from savings to other modalities that are in fact investments, fixed income investments appear to be interesting for 2022.

In a scenario of accelerating prices, successive hikes in the base interest rate and the risk of political tension, with the presidential election scheduled for ten months from now, there is a slight change in the dosages of types of fixed income products recommended by specialists, but the The base of the recipe remains the same: mixing different types of product, attentive to the market and knowing your goals.

Fixed income in 2022

Fixed-income securities are basically divided into three groups: fixed-rate, post-fixed and inflation-linked securities, a kind of hybrid between the two models. The key here is to merge the three, with an eye on experts’ expectations for 2022.

Published every Monday by the Central Bank, the Focus Bulletin is a survey of market agents that measures expectations for various indicators, including inflation and interest rates. The current bet is that the BC will continue to raise the Selic rate to contain inflation, with a projection for the rate to exceed 11% per year in 2022.

On the other hand, experts believe that this accelerated rise in interest rates will be able to contain inflation. The estimate is that the IPCA will close around 5% next year, half the rate of acceleration in prices in the country. Thus, XP Investimentos’ bet on its December portfolio was to reduce the recommended percentage of investments linked to inflation and increase the contribution to post-fixed securities, such as the Treasury Selic, a Treasury Direct modality in which the yield is linked to the basic rate interest rate.

Recap before proceeding:

Prefixed is the investment in which the rate of return is informed at the time of application. An example: at the time this text is written, the National Treasury offers a direct treasury bond at a rate of 10.80% per year.

Considering that inflation actually drops to projected levels, more than half of the remuneration will be real profit. However, if any upheaval keeps the price high at the current level, in the range of 10% per year, the real profit would be practically nil.

Post-fixed it is the fixed income investment in which the rate of return is not defined numerically, but through a criterion. Again using the Tesouro Direto as an example: the Treasury Selic 2024 is being offered at a return that is equivalent to basic interest plus 0.1093%.

This means that if the Selic does go up as expected, the return on that investment goes up. On the other hand, if it falls, profitability also falls.

Investments linked to inflation they are sometimes listed in the above category as postfixes, sometimes referred to separately as hybrids. This is because a bond with this category, such as the Treasury IPCA+, combines the two characteristics: it has a component linked to an index, in this case inflation, and a fixed component.

An IPCA+ Treasury bond due 2026 is being sold with the offer of a return that equals inflation plus 4.88%. That is, whatever the IPCA, the bond will offer a yield that covers inflation measured by the IPCA and gives a real yield in addition to 4.88%

What do I do?

The first step before any investment is to understand your moment in life, what is your objective with this application and how much risk you would be willing to take in the name of the possibility of greater profitability.

Fixed income investments are an equally or safer alternative to savings with the advantage of offering more advantageous rates of return to investors.

In general, investing in these products requires opening an account with a brokerage firm certified by the control bodies, which can present a good selection of investment items that are in fact more advantageous.

When opening the account, the standard procedure is to submit the potential investor to a questionnaire to determine the profile of that investor, which can be more conservative, lower profitability with minimal risk of losses; even a bolder profile, in which greater risk is tolerated in the name of the search for greater profitability. Among the criteria are the interested party’s equity, income factors and knowledge about the functioning of the financial market.

In its December report, XP Investimentos listed the indications for fixed income investments in seven types of portfolios, the most conservative being called “precautionary” and the boldest classified as “fearless”. Even to a greater or lesser degree, fixed income was part of all recommended portfolios.

For those starting out, following the most cautious proposals, the first degree foresees an investment of 97% in post-fixed assets and 3% in fixed-rate assets. Floating bonds are the main recommendation or bullish recommendation for five of the seven portfolios. Investments linked to inflation have a downward bias, precisely because of the expected effect of the Selic on prices, in four of the seven proposals.

Investments

Once an account is opened at a brokerage house, the products will be arranged according to the investor’s profile. However, it is worth mentioning some of the most common ones you will come across:

Selic Treasure: Treasury Direct modality in which the profitability is indexed to the Selic, the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy. Generally suitable for short-term investments, such as the formation of an emergency reserve, as it is an investment with daily profitability and liquidity.

IPCA+ Treasury: Treasury Direct modality in which profitability is composed of official inflation, the IPCA index calculated by the IBGE based on the prices of the products most consumed by families, plus a rate agreed upon at the time of investment. Recommended for medium and long-term investments because its resale value fluctuates daily according to market factors. Thus, profitability is guaranteed only at the end of the investment, with a risk of loss in case of redemption.

Prefix Treasure: Treasury Direct modality in which profitability is defined numerically at the time of investment. Recommended for those who bet that the offered rate is enough to cover the inflation that will be accumulated in the period and allow a satisfactory return.

CBD: Acronym for Bank Deposit Certificate. It is a private bond issued by a bank, which, like the National Treasury, raises funds on the market with investors offering a deadline and criteria for the return. One of the most common forms is the CDB linked to the CDI, a rate calculated for loans between banks and which is traditionally correlated with the Selic.

