Google give bonuses to all employees, including interns – Amauri Segalla

Used to changing the world, tech companies now want to set new benchmarks for year-end financial bonuses. In most companies, only the highest ranks usually receive extra performance fees at the end of an economic cycle. Alphabet, owner of Google (photo), decided to attack this moldy tradition and set an extraordinary example as early as 2021. The conglomerate announced that it would distribute the equivalent of US$ 1,600 (which will be converted into the currencies of each country) to all countries its employees anywhere in the world. It should be noted: it will be everyone, including interns and outsourced. In the third quarter, Alphabet’s revenues surprised the market by adding $65.1 billion, which corresponds to an increase of 41% year-on-year. Google’s lesson should be absorbed by Brazilian companies, which even in spectacular years rarely look to the employee base.

$41.5 billion

the market value of Nubank, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange. It is now the most valuable financial institution in Latin America and the fourth largest company in Brazil, behind Petrobras, Vale and Ambev

The best and worst performances on the Stock Exchange in 2021

The year has been terrible for investors on the Brazilian stock exchange, but some of them have nothing to complain about. Among the five best performers of the year are the shares of Embraer (up 133%), Braskem (130%), Marfrig (51%), Companhia Brasileira de Distribuio (51%) and PetroRio (47%). In the opposite field appear the retail companies Magazine Luiza (down 74% in the year), Via (66%) and Americanas (62%). Qualicorp (down 53%) and Eztec (53%) were also bad.

XP with an eye on the house itself

XP will enter the real estate business. The company became a partner of the developer Direcional Engenharia in the startup Direto, which specializes in credit for the purchase of new and used properties. By the agreement signed this week, XP now holds 49.9% of the startup’s capital – the transaction value was not revealed. According to Jos Berenguer, CEO of Banco XP, the segment has “total synergy” with its customer base and will certainly open up good business opportunities.

While cars skid, motorcycles accelerate

The month of November brought opposing scenarios for the car and motorcycle industries. On the side of four-wheeled vehicles, numbers are worrying. The motorcycles (photo), in turn, do not stop accelerating. According to Abraciclo, an association that represents the automakers in the field, production in the month rose 9.3% compared to the same period last year, reaching 113,800 units. In comparison with October, the increase was 4.9%. In the last 11 months, 1.12 million units were manufactured, the highest volume since 2015.

“I will view this pandemic period as the most expensive MBA I have had to take. There were frightening moments, with the cashier going slack”

Alex Atala, owner of DOM and one of the most awarded chefs in Brazil

Quickies

After a quick negotiation, the Chilean group CMPC bought, for

R$ 946 million, Iguau Celulose Papel, the second largest supplier of industrial bags in Brazil. The transaction includes assets of the Brazilian company in Paran and Santa Catarina. In early November, CMPC had purchased the Rio de Janeiro company Carta Fabril for R$ 1.14 billion.

The retail chain Riachuelo opened its first street unit specializing in household products. Called Casa Riachuelo, it is located in the Oscar Freire region, one of the most expensive addresses in So Paulo, and sells from decoration items to items for pets. If the initiative succeeds, it will be taken to other Brazilian cities.

Inflation is everywhere. According to producers, pesticides, mainly herbicides and insecticides, rose to 100% in 2021. Among other factors, the explosive increase in freight prices and the closure of factories in China due to pressure from environmentalists contributed to the price hike.

The production of alcoholic beverages is falling. In October, according to IBGE data, it shrank 6.5% compared to the same period in 2020. And more: it was the fifth consecutive month of decline. Year-to-date, activity expanded by 1.9%, a disappointing percentage given the weak base of last year.