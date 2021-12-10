Government will ask for proof and encourage vaccination at Brazilian airports

The Federal Government will not only ask for proof of vaccination against Covid-19 at Brazilian airports, it will also encourage immunization at the three airports with the greatest international circulation. They are Guarulhos (SP), Galeão (RJ) and Brasília (DF).

After days followed by President Jair Bolsonaro and Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, speaking against the passport requirement, the government will accept what Anvisa recommended on November 12th. The ordinance takes effect on Saturday (11).

According to the executive secretary of the ministry, Rodrigo Cruz, he spoke with the municipal and district secretaries and they all agreed with the idea of ​​vaccination posts at the air borders.

The incentive is for the unvaccinated, Brazilians or foreigners, who enter Brazil, to have the opportunity to regulate the vaccination portfolio quickly and simply. But even so, even if vaccinated at the airport, those who arrive in Brazil unvaccinated will need to comply with the five-day quarantine.

Vaccination stations at airports may already start operating on Monday (13).

Ordinance

Passengers, Brazilian or not, who have completed the vaccination schedule against Covid 15 days ago or more are free to circulate in Brazil unsupervised.

Anyone who has taken it less than 14 days, or has taken only one dose (the vaccines that need two, therefore not considering Janssen), or has not taken any dose, will need to be isolated in a hotel or at home for 5 days .

At the end of this period, the person needs to take a diagnostic PCR test and wait for a negative result. If it is positive, it remains in quarantine.

The vaccines accepted in Brazil will be those approved by Anvisa (CoronaVac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Janssen), by the World Health Organization and by the countries of origin of the travelers’ boarding. In other words, if the person came from Russia, for example, they will be able to apply for the complete Sputnik-V vaccine schedule because it is a vaccine approved by Russia.

Oversight

All people who enter Brazil, Brazilians or not, will need to sign the DSV, which is the Traveler’s Health Declaration.

This document already exists and only required the submission of a negative 72-hour PCR or negative 24-hour antigen.

Starting on Saturday, with the new ordinance, it will be more complex with the signing of the commitment of the non-vaccinated person to stay isolated for at least 5 days and undergo a PCR at the end of this period. It will also provide the address for that quarantine.

The inspection or monitoring of each passenger will take place through the local authorities of the Strategic Information in Health Surveillance (CIEVS) centers.

For Rodrigo Cruz, there are Brazilian cities that have more structure and may, for example, accompany some of these people by telephone, questioning whether symptoms have appeared, whether they are respecting the quarantine and whether they are ready to undergo the PCR at the end of the 5 days.

If people do not respect these rules, the ordinance provides for “civil, administrative and criminal liability; immediate repatriation or deportation; and disqualification from requesting asylum”.

highways

The ordinance brings differences to land borders, that is, along highways. According to the recommendation of Anvisa, followed by the Federal Government, due to the little or no structure, at the terrestrial borders, people can only say that they were vaccinated. But authorities will be free to demand proof of vaccination and negative PCR and travelers will need to be able to show proof.