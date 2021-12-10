Grêmio and Bahia are downgraded to Serie B

Guild and Bahia are relegated to Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The two tricolores join Chapecoense and Sport, who had already arrived in the last round with no chance of avoiding the fall. Youth and the Cuiabá, which were still at risk of descent, achieved positive results and remained in the elite. The definitions occurred with the results of the 38th round games played on the night of this Thursday (9).

youth remains in the elite

Juventude beat Corinthians 1-0 at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Serra Gaúcha, and remained in Serie A, ending the competition in 16th place with 46 points. Timão created very little, but had a goal by center forward Jô disallowed by the referee in the 44th minute of the initial stage. Timão finished 5th with 57 points and will enter next season’s Libertadores straight into the group stage. The goal was scored in a penalty kick by midfielder Chico 37 minutes into the final stage after the move was analyzed in the video by referee Rodolpho Toski Marques.



–Continues after advertising–

54/2nd | Youth 1×0 Corinthians YOUTH IS SERIES A! YOUTH IS SERIES A! YOUTH IS SERIES A! YOUTH IS SERIES A! YOUTH IS SERIES A! YOUTH IS SERIES A! YOUTH IS SERIES A! YOUTH IS SERIES A! YOUTH IS SERIES A! YOUTH IS SERIES A! #JUVxSCCP pic.twitter.com/YaUb2BZKet — EC Youth (@ECYouth) December 10, 2021

Grêmio beats Atlético, but is relegated

Playing in Porto Alegre, Grêmio beat the champion Atlético-MG by 4 to 3. But, despite the triumph, the parallel results did not prevent the fall of Tricolor Gaucho to Série B with 43 points in 17th position. The first three goals of the team from Rio Grande do Sul came before the 20 minutes of the match. At five, Douglas Costa found a good pass to Rafinha on the right, who crossed just as far for center forward Diego Souza to head the net. At nine, after a good play by Douglas Costa and Diego Souza, the cross came to Colombia’s Campaz, who widened. At 19, Diego Souza made the third of the team from Rio Grande do Sul in a beautiful free kick.

Six minutes later, at 25, Galo scored with left-back Dodô. The second goal of the miners came in the 34th minute, when defensive midfielder Lucas Silva lost the ball to Calebe, who found an excellent pass for Vargas. The Chilean gave a nice touch to the Grêmio goalkeeper’s departure. At 13 of the final stage, forward Ferreira left Douglas Costa very well positioned to dominate and hit hard from the left. At 45, Atlético-MG still did another one with midfielder Hyoran in a free kick to close the score in Porto Alegre.



–Continues after advertising–

Bahia loses in Fortaleza and falls

Fortaleza beat Bahia 2-1 at Arena Castelão. The result downgraded the Tricolor de Salvador to Série B in 2022, as the team finished the tournament in 18th place with 43 points. The three goals were scored as a penalty. For Bahia, midfielder Rodriguinho converted in the 24th minute. At 26, the tricolor of Salvador scored again, but the bid was canceled for offside. Midfielder Rodriguinho found the center forward Gilberto, who sent him to the net, but he was ahead of Leão do Pici’s defense line. And, at 52, striker Wellington Paulista left everything the same, after an infraction confirmed by judge Flávio de Souza with the help of the VAR (video referee). At 33 of the final stage, Yago Pikachu scored the goal that defined Ceará’s victory. The home team ranked 5th, with 56 points, and will be in the 2022 Libertadores group stage.

FIIIIIIIIIIM OF GAME! AT CASTELÃO CROWDED AND WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PARTY IN BRAZIL, WE WON BAHIA BY 2-1, WE REACHED 58 POINTS AND CLOSED BRASILEIRÃO WITH A GOLDEN KEY! pic.twitter.com/74oaFKdlUr — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) December 10, 2021

tie at Vila Belmiro

Cuiabá drew 1-1 with Santos at Vila Belmiro for the 38th round of Serie A. The visitors’ goal was scored by defender Marllon at 15 minutes of the initial stage. Peixe’s tie came 29 minutes into the final stage with forward Lucas Braga. With this tie, Dourado reached 47 and ended the competition in 15th. Peixe was 10th, with 50 points, and will compete in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

HE FINISHED!!! CUIABÁ FOLLOWS IN SERIES A!! 🔰💪😂 IT IS THE GOLDEN GOLD GUARANTEED IN THE ELITE!!! LET’S SCREAM OUT, FANS!!! SAN 1 X 1 CUI ⚽Marllon#Proud of MatoGrosso #MatoGrossonaSerieA pic.twitter.com/byCQx6c7Ka — Cuiabá Esporte Clube (@CuiabaEC) December 10, 2021

Sport and Athletico-PR comply with the table

Sport and Athletico-PR tied 1-1 at Arena Pernambuco in the only game of the 38th round that could not change the situation of either team on the leaderboard. Sport, already relegated a few rounds ago, finished 19th with 38 points. Athletico-PR, already classified in the Libertadores da América in 2022 with the title of the Copa Sudamericana that year, finished 15th with 47 points. Sport with forward Mikael opened the scoring. At 28, he received a cross, turned on the defenders and did it. At 42, came the tie, when full-back Khellven took advantage of the rebound and left everything the same.

End of game at Arena de Pernambuco and end of the last game of Leão in the year: Sport 1×1 Athletico/PR. The crimson-black goal was from Mikael. #ForSportAll pic.twitter.com/aV5IWoWu3z — Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) December 10, 2021

Related