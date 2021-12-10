Grêmio defeats Atlético-MG, but is relegated for the third time to Serie B

It didn’t. Grêmio beat Atlético-MG, with the right to a devastating start and a final score of 4-3, but the last round of the Brazilian Championship, today (9), confirmed what had been a trend throughout the season. The club from Rio Grande do Sul will play Serie B in 2022. The relegation was consummated because it lacked a parallel result for the only saving combination to happen. The victory in Porto Alegre needed the company of the defeats of Juventude and Bahia, against Corinthians and Fortaleza, respectively . At Castelão, it worked. But the team from Caxias do Sul won 1-0.

Grêmio finishes with 43 points, but joins Chapecoense and Sport, who had already been relegated before the 38th round. Bahia, with the defeat in Fortaleza, also dropped with 43 points. Juventude reached 46, jumped from 17th to 16th place and is in the first division.

Diego Souza twice, Jaminton Campaz and Douglas Costas scored the goals for Grêmio. Dodô, Vargas and Hyoran scored for Atlético-MG.

The 2021 relegation joins Grêmio’s losses in 2004 and 1991. And it was consummated by the victory of Juventude over Corinthians, with a penalty at 37 in the second half — marked with a review by the VAR and converted by Chico. In Ceará, Fortaleza turned over Bahia, by the score 2-1 (in a match with three penalties), seconds before the decisive move in Caxias do Sul.

The Grêmio, at no time during the night, was saved from relegation. But at 23:15, with Fortaleza’s turnaround, they were one goal away from escaping Serie B. Three minutes later, they saw the permanence go further away with Juventude’s penalty.

The night in Porto Alegre was one of anguish, euphoria and desolation. Everything fast, like a blast. Like the game’s script in a Grêmio Arena with more than 33,000 people.

Douglas Costa, without marriage in RJ and with attitude

Protagonist of the controversy of the week, on the eve of the decisive game, Douglas Costa went to the game. As holder. And gave an answer. The shirt 10 started the play of two of the three goals.

Vagner Mancini cries before the ball rolls

The Grêmio coach was moved when he heard support from the stadium. Vagner Mancini’s mother died at dawn on Monday (6) and was remembered during the minute of silence by the victims of covid-19.

Grêmio makes 20 minutes (which could be) historic

The stadium was full, the pressure for victory and the head in two other games. Grêmio put it all together, shook it up and delivered 20 historic minutes. The first goal came at five minutes, the score turned 2-0 in the 10th minute and then came the third goal. The performance of the trio Douglas Costa, Campaz and Diego Souza was overwhelming. With an honorable mention to Rafinha, author of the cross in the play that opened the score.

Atlético-MG takes advantage of Bahia’s goal (yes, that’s right)

Atlético-MG reserves had a lot of difficulties in keeping up with Grêmio’s pace and intensity in the first few minutes. But a minute after Diego Souza made it 3-0, a move from the other side of the country changed the game in Porto Alegre. Rodriguinho’s goal, with a penalty, made Bahia leave ahead of Fortaleza. The Grêmio arena got (a lot) the coup. The environment withered and so did the Grêmio team. Dodô and Vargas made 3-2 before the break. The match, which seemed completely set, was opened again.

Douglas Costa scores and says goodbye

The second half was more frank, with Atlético-MG creating chances. But it was Grêmio who did it. Douglas Costa’s shot, strong and at close range from Rafael, complemented the play with a precise launch from Ferreira. At the celebration, the shirt 10 waved to the fans and got serious.

Borja misses penalty

In the final minutes, Miguel Borja replaced Diego Souza. And asked to take the penalty marked after play by Jhonata Robert. In the collection, the Colombian isolated.

Hyoran does one more at the end

The game was supposed to have many goals. And at 45 minutes, Galo scored the third free kick. Gabriel Grando collaborated on the bid.

game timeline

Diego Souza opened the scoring, 5 minutes into the first half. Campaz scored 2-0 for Grêmio in the 11th minute of the first half. At 20, Diego Souza frees and expands to 3-0. Dodô, at 26 minutes of the first half, made it 3-1. Vargas puts 3-2 on the scoreboard, 35 minutes into the opening stage.

DATASHEET

GRÊMIO 4 X 3 ATHLETIC-MG

Date and time: 12/09/2021 (Thursday) at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Location: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Raphael Claus

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva and Daniel Luis Marques

VAR: Wagner Reway

Yellow cards: Thiago Santos, Douglas Costa, Diogo Barbosa (GRE)

Goals: Diego Souza, at 5 minutes and at 20 minutes; Campaz, 10 minutes into the first half, Douglas Costa, 14 minutes into the second half (GRE); Dodô, at 26 minutes and Vargas, at 35 minutes; Hyoran, 45 minutes into the second half (CAM)

GRANDMA: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Rodrigues, Ruan and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Douglas Costa, Campaz (Jhonata Robert) and Ferreira; Diego Souza (Borja)

Technician: Vagner Mancini

ATHLETIC-MG: Rafael; Guga, Nathan Silva, Micael and Dodô; Caleb, Tchê Tchê, Dylan, Savarino; Vargas and Eduardo Sasha

Technician: Cuca