Grêmio fans boo Douglas Costa, flirts with hope, but bitter relegation in Arena | Guild

The Grêmio has nothing to complain about its people. The 33,500 fans filled the Arena on Thursday night to follow – and even influence – the decisive moments for the future of the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

The fans booed Douglas Costa before the game started due to the controversy at the wedding party on the eve of the decision, but later caught up with the team on the field, who beat Atlético-MG by 4-3. relegation of the club’s history and left with the sadness stamped.

All the disappointment of the meager campaign in Brasileirão, with 37 rounds inside the Z-4, came at the end of 90 minutes. The exit from the stadium took place without fuss, but in a melancholy and astonished way. One last expression of love was to sing the gremista anthem at the end of the match.

Couple shows frustration with relegation in the middle of Arena

Before, those present tried to inject spirit in every way. The fans were at the Arena despite all the difficulties for Grêmio to remain in Serie A.

He knew the mission was thankless and went to war anyway. Excitement was visible in the vicinity of the match stage, with cheers of support or singing the club’s songs.

I would like to thank the fan who came to the stadium, played with the team. When the game was over, he chanted the name of the club. This serves us as a very big incentive. — Vagner Mancini, technician

The mood was negative for the first time in the announcement of Douglas Costa as a starter. There were boos at shirt 10 in the stands, although they would turn to applause minutes later. But there, the fans poured out all their indignation with the controversy of the week: the request for release by the player for his wedding party.

Team and cheering on the same beat

On the field, there was a synergy of fans and team right from the start. The two goals quickly created and converted by Diego Souza and Campaz into collective plays raised the level of support. In fact, the relationship is two-way, and one pulled the other. It didn’t last long for Diego to score third.

Halfway through the first stage, however, the stadium felt Bahia’s goal scored against Fortaleza. The information that a parallel result didn’t help shriveled up the atmosphere and dampened the Arena’s momentum. The team also lowered the pace.

A Voz da Torcida – Quetelin: “Whoever did this with Grêmio will pay”

It was after that that Atlético-MG managed two goals, one of them in collective failure, and approached on the scoreboard. The tension began to take over not only for the expected help in other matches.

The breath of some hope came when the game was already at half-time. The Arena exploded as if it had been the goals scored by Diego Souza, but because of Fortaleza’s draw at Castelão.

On their return for the second half, Grêmio needed a goal by Corinthians against Juventude and another by Fortaleza over Bahia. The minutes started to turn into a countdown until the final whistle, while the Tricolor maintained the advantage on the scoreboard in an Arena without so much pressure for Galo.

Grêmio fans regret the club's relegation to Serie B

Ecstasy and thump at the same time

Grêmio’s fourth goal, scored by Douglas Costa, had something of a reconnection. But at that time, nothing would be more important than goals in other games. The atmosphere in the stadium was completely linked to the need for parallel scoreboards.

Then, Yago Pikachu scored the goal of Fortaleza’s comeback against Bahia. But, almost instantly, the referee from Juventude x Corinthians checked the ball in the hand in the São Paulo team’s area and pointed a penalty for Alviverde. Chico converted.

Sadness, therefore, took the Arena close to the 40th minute of the second half. Everything could still happen at Alfredo Jaconi and Castelão. But nothing has changed. The Grêmio victory came only to give an air of cruelty to the club’s fate in 2022: Serie B.