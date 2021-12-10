Grêmio has a 97.5% risk of relegation and the chance of Libertadores do Santos is 16%; see numbers – sports

O Brazilian championship comes to an end this Thursday, the 9th, with the promise of emotion until the last minute. Twelve of the 20 clubs enter the field to define the last two relegated and who will keep the remaining spots in the liberators and on South American Cup. The main battle is up to Grêmio x Atlético-MG, with the team from Rio Grande do Sul needing to beat the national champion to have any chance of getting rid of the fall to Serie B. All games happen simultaneously at 9:30 pm, as determined by the CBF.

According to the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the risk of the Guild to be demoted is from 97.5%. In 18th place, with 40 points, the team needs to beat Atlético-MG, who must enter a team full of reserves in Porto Alegre, and root for Bahia and Youth do not score. One of the two opponents only needs to tie for the gauchos to fall.

With a 51.8% risk of falling, the tricolor from Bahia visits Fortaleza, already classified for the group stage of the Libertadores. The team is placed 16th, with 43 points. Just behind, with the same score, is Juventude, with a 48.1% risk of being downgraded. The team from Caxias do Sul receives Corinthians, also guaranteed in the continental tournament. sport and Chapecoense are already in the 2022 Secondna.

After spending a good part of the competition fighting not to fall, the saints arrives for the 38th round with chances of catching a place in the pre-Libertadores. Fábio Carille’s team, however, has only a 16% chance and will need to root for a stumbling block from Fluminense and América-MG. In 11th, with 49 points, the Baixada team has sold out tickets for the game against Cuiabá, in Vila Belmiro. After that, the athletes go on vacation.

O São Paulo has a similar situation in the fight for a place at Libertadores, but with even more remote possibilities than the rival from Praia. The tricolor from São Paulo has only a 4.8% chance and will stay in the crowd for a combination of results against Fluminense, Santos, Ceará and Internacional. The Morumbi club is in 13th place, with 48 points.

On the other hand, Rogério Ceni’s team should not be out of international competitions in 2022, as their chances of going to the Copa Sudamericana — Conmebol’s second-tier competition — are 95.2%. The probability of Santos entering the tournament is 84%. There is still a question to know at Morumbi: Ceni’s permanence in charge of the team. His last interview was in a farewell tone.

As well as the tricolor São Paulo, Internacional, Atlético-GO, Ceará and Cuiabá should have one of the vacancies in the Sul-Americana, which contemplates up to 15th place this season. In 14th place, with 46 points, Athletico-PR is classified for the Libertadores precisely because it is the current champion of the less popular version of South America.

Check out the odds for the 38th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Downgrade risk

Chapecoense: 100%

Sport: 100%

Guild: 97.5%

Bahia: 51.8%

Youth: 48.1%

Cuiabá: 2.7%

Chances of vacancy in pre-Libertadores

Fluminense: 92.7%

America-MG: 57.5%

Saints: 16%

Ceará: 12.5%

Atlético-GO: 12.1%

São Paulo: 4.8%

International: 4.5%

Chances of vacancy in South America