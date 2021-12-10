Grêmio is relegated for the third time to Série B. The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul defeated Atlético-MG, by 4 to 3, this Thursday, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre, in a duel valid for the 38th and last round of the Brazilian Championship, but finished in 17th place, with 43 points. The defeats of Bahia and Juventude, which were necessary to free the Grêmio team from relegation, did not occur. With that, the failure of 1991 and 2004 is repeated for the blue side of Rio Grande do Sul.

The match began under the intense support of the Grêmio fans, who, with a deafening noise, sought to support the team from the start. From Atlético’s side, Cuca’s ‘reserves’ had one more opportunity to show their value and secure a spot in next season’s squad.







Grêmio wins Atlético-MG but is relegated to Serie B Photo: Everton Pereira / Gazeta Press

But Grêmio only needed five minutes to almost bring the Arena down. Douglas Costa played for Rafinha, who crossed for Diego Souza to open the header. At 10, Douglas Costa launched Diego Souza and the cross this time found the Colombian Campaz: 2-0.

The good advantage did not diminish Grêmio’s momentum, which was making the best presentation of the year. Diego Souza, on minute 19, scored the third goal, masterfully hitting the free kick. With the victory well underway, a silence took over the stadium because of two events. First, Bahia’s goal against Fortaleza and then Dodô’s beautiful goal for Atlético, in the 26th minute.

The Brazilian champion took advantage of the panic in the Arena to almost score the second with Sasha, in the 30th minute, but Gabriel made a beautiful save. At 34, there was no way. Vargas scored, after a beautiful pass by Caleb: 3 to 2.

The nervousness from the stands came to the lawn. Rafinha and Thiago Santos argued, exchanged pushes and almost went to blows. “We can’t lose concentration with what happens off the field. Atlético weren’t the champions anticipated for nothing. We need to be careful not to take the turn,” stated Diego Souza.

At half-time, the gaucho fans got excited again at half-time, when Fortaleza scored the equalizer with Bahia, in the capital of Ceará. But the team remained nervous, more concerned about the extrafield, and Atlético-MG took the opportunity to dominate the match.

But talent once again made the difference. On minute 13, Ferreira made a beautiful shot for Douglas Costa, who scored 4-2. From then onwards, Grêmio fans left the match aside and started following the matches played in Fortaleza and Caxias do Sul on their cell phones.

At 33, the Arena once again exploded with the turn of Fortaleza. But as a result, the penalty was announced and then the goal for Juventude against Corinthians. At 40, another move further demotivated the fans, when Borja sent out a penalty suffered by Jhonata Robert.

In a wake, Atlético took the opportunity to touch the scoreboard again, with a goal scored by Hyoran, from a foul, in the 45th minute. The game ends and more than 33,000 fans shout “Grêmio, Grêmio” inside the beautiful arena that sees their team relegated for the first time.

DATASHEET

GRÊMIO 4 X 3 ATHLETIC-MG

GRÊMIO – Gabriel; Rafinha, Rodrigues, Ruan and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Campaz (Jhonata Robert); Douglas Costa, Ferreira and Diego Souza (Borja). Technician: Vagner Mancini.

ATHLETIC-MG – Rafael; Guga, Nathan Silva, Micael and Dodô; Tchê Tchê (Neto), Calebe (Franco) and Borrero (Hyoran); Eduardo Sasha (Felipe Felicio), Vargas and Savarino (Sávio). Technician: Cuca.

GOLS – Diego Souza at 5 and 19, Campaz at ten, Dodô at 25 and Vargas at 34 minutes of the first half. Douglas Costa at 13 and Hyoran at 45 in the second half.

REFEREE – Raphael Claus (SP).

YELLOW CARDS – Douglas Costa, Thiago Santos, Borrero.

INCOME – BRL 1,061,832.00.

PUBLIC – 27,439 payers (33,577 total).

PLACE – Arena Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.