Grêmio x Atlético and América x São Paulo: follow the last round of Brasileirão live – Rádio Itatiaia

Atlético and América enter the field this Thursday (9), for the dispute of the last round of the Brazilian Championship. Galo visits Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, while Coelho welcomes São Paulo, at Arena Independência. The ball rolls at 9.30 pm.

Guild x Bahia

With the title already guaranteed, Atlético enter the field just to fulfill the table. For the away match, coach Cuca selected a mixed team, with only defender Nathan Silva in the starting line-up.

On the other hand, however, the game is worth a lot for Grêmio, who are trying to save themselves from relegation. To remain in the elite of football, the tricolor Gaucho needs to beat Galo and still root for defeats by Bahia and Juventude.

Follow the Sport Journey of Itatiaia. Narration by Mário Henrique ‘Caixa’, comments by Edu Panzi, reports by Claudio Rezende and Rubens Junior, analysis of arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans, with Domingos Sávio Baião in the analysis of numbers and anchoring by João Vitor Cirilo .

America x São Paulo

Coelho enters the field to guarantee an unprecedented place in the Copa Libertadores. With 50 points and in eighth place, América only needs to beat São Paulo to qualify for the continental tournament.

São Paulo, which occupies the 13th place and has 48 points, is already guaranteed in Serie A and has remote chances of reaching the Libertadores. For that, in addition to beating America away from home, they still need to root for a combination of results that involves defeats by Atlético-GO and Ceará, and stumbling blocks by Santos and Internacional.

Follow the Sport Journey of Itatiaia. Narration by Enio Lima, comments by Léo Figueiredo, reports by Emerson Romano and Álvaro Damião, analysis of the arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans, with Domingos Sávio Baião in the analysis of the numbers and the anchorage of João Vitor Cirilo.

