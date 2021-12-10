Grmio X Atltico-MG – Supersports

28

1 time Douglas Costa leads the ball from the right half to the entrance of the area, calls Rafinha to the backboard and receives a beautiful pass in the face of goal. Micael shared a strong relationship with the Grêmio athlete and warded off the danger.

27

1 time GRMIO’S SITUATION: Tricolor Gacho must maintain the victory over Atltico-MG and must hope that Juventude and Bahia do not score against Corinthians and Fortaleza, respectively.

26

1 time Dod scores his first goal for Atltico-MG at the 2021 Brazilian Nationals.

25

1 time ATLTICO-MG’S GOOOOOL!!! Calebe stretches the pass from the intermediate in the tip of the area on the left, Vargas cuts the light, Dod calmly dominates and submits placed at the right angle of goalkeeper Gabriel Grando.

25

24

1 time BAD NEWS FOR GRMIO: Bahia opens the scoreboard against Fortaleza.

23

1 time Ball possession: Grmio 41%x59% Atltico-MG.

22

1 time Vargas receives a pass from Calebe in the left area and crosses low, looking for Sasha. Rodrigues wards off danger with a kick.

21

1 time Tch Tch, Dylan and Caleb exchange passes in midfield to stifle Grmio’s excitement.

20

1 time Diego Souza scores his second goal in the game and his tenth for Grmio at the 2021 Brazilian Nationals.

19

1 time GRMIO GOOOOOL!!! Diego Souza takes a free kick from the entrance of the area with category over the barrier and sends the ball into the high right corner of goalkeeper Rafael.

19

18

1 time Thiago Santos receives a pass from Lucas Silva in the middle, starts with the ball passing between two markers and stopped with a shove from Nathan Silva. Dangerous foul for Grmio.

17

1 time Dod hits a free-kick from the right half in the area, Sasha deflects it on the first post and goalkeeper Gabriel Grando comes out of the goal quickly to avoid Vargas’ header.

16

1 time GABRIEL GRANDO!!! Vargas tried a strong shot from the middle, trying to surprise, but Grmio’s goalkeeper made a good save in the middle of the goal.

15

1 time Dod carries the ball from midfield to midfield and calls Caleb to the backboard. Ruan comes in tearing apart and fends off the danger.

14

1 time Atltico-MG did not see the color of the ball in these first minutes of the game at Arena do Grmio. S of the Tricolor Gacho.

13

1 time Ferreira, Campaz and Lucas Silva rotate the ball in front of the area, seeking to open spaces in Galo’s defense.

12

1 time Thiago Santos starts from the attacking right lane and crosses low in the area for Diego Souza. Micael follows the move and wards off the danger.

11

1 time Campaz scores his second goal for Grmio at the 2021 Brazilian Nationals.

10

1 time GRMIO GOOOOOL!!! Douglas Costa pulls a quick counterattack through the right half, bends Dod as he wants and sends Diego Souza in the area. The center forward of the Tricolor Gacho crosses on the second beam for Campaz to fly with a cart to fill the nets.

10

9

1 time Ruan and Rodrigues exchange passes in Grmio’s defense field.

8

1 time Nathan Silva out long ball from the defense field on the right wing for Savarino. The ball goes very strong and goes out the touchline.

7

1 time GRMIO'S SITUATION: Tricolor Gacho needs to keep the victory over Galo and cheer for Juventude and Bahia not to score in the duels against Corinthians and Fortaleza, respectively.

6

1 time Diego Souza scores his ninth goal for Grmio at the 2021 Brazilian Nationals.

5

1 time GRMIO GOOOOOL!!! Lucas Silva opens a pass on the right wing, Douglas Costa swings over Dod and lets pass with Rafinha, who crosses into the small area. Diego Souza wins on top of Guga and heads hard to the back of the net. the Tricolor Gacho struggling to avoid relegation to Grade B.

5

4

1 time Diego Souza fired on the right wing by Rafinha, sees Ferreira in the area and crosses effectively. The goalkeeper Rafael leaves the goal well and keeps the ball.

3

1 time Diogo Barbosa tries a low pass in front of the area to Campaz. Tch Tch fights and takes the ball.

two

1 time Tch Tch, Dylan and Calebe value the ball possession in midfield for Atltico-MG.

1

1 time After the short right corner kick, Savarino crosses into the area for Sasha and Rodrigues heads head-butts.

1

1 time Guga stretches the pass on the right wing, Savarino tries an individual play and Diogo Barbosa puts the ball through the end line. Corner to the Rooster.

0

1 time The game starts at Grmio Arena. Atltico-MG gives the first touches to the ball.

0

1 time Campeonato Brasileiro 2021 has a minute of silence as a tribute to those killed by coronaviruses in the world.

0

1 time Teams profiled in the field. In moments, the ball will roll.

0

1 time EYE HIM!!! Confirmed in the starting lineup, Micael, 21 years old, makes his debut for Atltico-MG. He had been training with Galo’s professional squad during the season, but he never took the field.

0

1 time GRMIO MATHEMATICS: Tricolor Gacho has the mission of beating Atltico-MG and still have to hope that Juventude and Bahia do not score points in the duels against Corinthians and Fortaleza, respectively. According to UFMG mathematicians, the gacho team has a 97.5% chance of falling to Series B.

0

1 time In the last duel between the clubs, for the first round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Atltico-MG won Grmio 2-1.

0

1 time RETROSPECT! Grmio and Atltico-MG have already faced each other 77 times in the history of football. There are 33 wins for Tricolor Gacho, 21 draws and 23 triumphs for Galo.

0

1 time EYE ON RULING! Referee Raphael Claus whistles the game and will be assisted by Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva and Daniel Luis Marques. Judge Wagner Reway commands the VAR.

0

1 time ATLTICO-MG DEFALQUES: Rooster decided to spare Everson, Mariano, Igor Rabello, Rver, Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Jair, Allan, Zaracho, Nacho Fernndez, Nathan, Keno and Diego Costa for the final of the Copa do Brasil. Hulk doesn’t play by suspension either.

0

1 time GRMIO DEFALQUES: the team won’t have defenders Geromel, suspended, and Kannemann, injured. Ruan and Rodrigues have the mission to stop the Rooster and help the Tricolor in their mission to fight for the permanence in Serie A.

0

1 time Coach Cuca will have Jean, Rmulo, Hyoran, Alan Franco, Neto, Rubens, Felipe Felcio, Svio and Echapor as options in the reserve bank.

0

1 time Atltico-MG comes to the field in a 4-3-3 scheme: Rafael; Guga, Nathan Silva, Micael and Dod; Tch Tch, Dylan and Caleb; Vargas, Savarino and Sasha.

0

1 time Coach Vagner Mancini will have Brenno, Vanderson, Cortez, Henrique, Sarar, Darlan, Bobsin, Villasanti, 23 Alisson, Robert, Borja and Churin as options on the bench.

0

1 time Grmio is cast in the 4-3-3 formation: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Ruan, Rodrigues and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Campaz; Douglas Costa, Ferreira and Diego Souza.

0

1 time Grmio and Atltico-MG players warm up on the Grmio Arena lawn.

0

1 time Today, Atltico-MG has 84 points, the result of 26 wins, 6 draws and 5 defeats, and occupies the first position. In case of victory, the team from Minas Gerais will reach 87 points and confirm the second greatest campaign in the history of the Brazilian Championship.

0

1 time Current Brazilian Champion, Atltico-MG comes to the field with a mixed team because its attention is focused on the decision of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico. In other words, Galo only meets the table in this last round of the Brazilian Nationals.

0

1 time Currently, the gacho team has 40 points, the result of 11 wins, 7 draws and 19 defeats, and occupies the 18th position. Grmio are playing the game of life to avoid the third fall to Series B in their history.

0

1 time ALL OR NOTHING DAY!!! Without winning for two games, Grmio enters the field in a dramatic situation to avoid falling to Serie B. Tricolor Gacho needs to beat Galo and hope that Bahia and Juventude do not score in the round to remain in the elite of national football.