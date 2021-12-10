Guga sees Atlético-MG’s game against Grêmio as a chance and says: “They had 37 rounds to get rid of” | athletic-mg

Brazilian champion already thinking about the final of the Copa do Brasil on Sunday, Atlético-MG is in Porto Alegre to face Grêmio with the alternative team. Tricolor Gaucho needs a victory and a combination of results to get rid of relegation, but within the roster of Galo the game is seen as a chance to “show service” for athletes who have been acting little.

– I believe that all of us who are going on this trip are going with one thought, which is to take advantage of this opportunity in the best way possible. (…) There’s nothing better than this opportunity, in front of a great team, which will play for its life. It’s a game that we need to play 100% attentive, 100% connected, so that we can deliver our best and also show Professor Cuca that we’re ready to play a big decision – said full-back Guga.

This Thursday’s opponent was in the relegation zone in all rounds of the Brasileirão. Making a campaign much lower than expected, Grêmio could be relegated for the third time in history, if they don’t win. For the full-back, Rooster cannot carry the stigma of demoting Grêmio.

“I believe that Rooster won’t be relegating it… they had 37 rounds to get rid of. It can’t be our fault for “demoting” Grêmio. We’re going there, doing our part, playing our part game, deliver our best, but it won’t be our fault”

– They had chances, we know they had a bad time during the entire championship, but we keep thinking that we have to take advantage of the opportunity – concluded the player.

The last round of the Brasileirão is this Thursday, at 9:30 pm (GMT). On Sunday, Galo has another decision ahead: the final of the Copa do Brasil. The first game against Athletico-PR is at Mineirão, on Sunday. On the following Wednesday, the return match will be played in Curitiba, at Arena da Baixada.