Guilherme gets screwed and loses Rose and Joana at once · TV News

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) plans to change his life will go down the drain in The More Life, the Better!. After deceiving Rose (Barbara Colen), the doctor will be abandoned by the woman, who will leave the house. To make matters worse, he will also be scorned by Joana (Mariana Nunes), who will say that she no longer wants to be close to the surgeon in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

in scenes scheduled to go live from next Monday (13) , Tigger’s father (Matheus Abreu) ​​will be ready to travel with his beloved, when everything will be spoiled by Joana.

The doctor will reveal that the arrogant one lied and will no longer fund a ward for needy children in her clinic. Absolutely disgusted, Rose will confront her husband and decide to leave the house altogether.

He will beg her to reconsider, but it will be useless. To get revenge, he will fire Joana. It turns out that, shortly thereafter, the doctor will look for his former co-worker to help him with a job.

Joana will make it very clear that she no longer wants to work with the surgeon. In the midst of this turmoil, Guilherme will approach Flávia (Valentina Herszage), and the two will even have a romantic dinner, which will be marked by a succession of misfortunes and will end up with the two being robbed.

Despite this, they will kiss. Even with the new romance in his life, the doctor will not give up on winning Rose back and will manipulate his own son into convincing his mother to return to the family home.

The seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded. The More Life the Better! it will be on the air until May of next year.

