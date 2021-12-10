‘Guilty will be exemplarily punished’, says Queiroga about hacker attack against Ministry of Health | Minas Gerais

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Friday (10) that the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health website and on the application and page of ConnectSUS – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – was a “criminal attitude” and that the “culprit will be exemplarily punished”.
Queiroga also stated that the government is committed to making the data available again “as soon as possible”.
“A criminal attitude, right, of a hacker, who is being investigated by the Federal Police, by the Institutional Security Office. Today, the total effort is for this data to be available as soon as possible. It is being investigated, and as soon as possible. someone guilty will be punished in an exemplary way,” said Queiroga, on a visit to Belo Horizonte.
Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, in Belo Horizonte this Friday (10)
According to the Ministry of Health, the following systems have been compromised:
- e-SUS Notifica (Covid case notification system)
- National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI)
- ConnectSUS
- features such as issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card, which are currently unavailable.
The “Lapsus$ Group” claimed responsibility for the cyber attack. At dawn, the websites of the Ministry of Health and ConnectSUS had the message “contact us if you want data return” (see images below). Later, the messages are gone, but the pages are still down.
