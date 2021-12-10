Haaland agent cites four possible destinations: Bayern, City, Real Madrid and Barcelona | international football

This Friday, the German channel “Sport 1” aired the second part of the exclusive interview with businessman Mino Raiola, agent of the Norwegian Erling Haaland, among other international football stars. Raiola specifically mentioned four clubs as possible destinations for the Borussia Dortmund striker:

“Haaland can and will take the next step.” Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City: these are the big clubs he can go to. When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew that this (moment of) step would come,” said Raiola to “Sport 1”.

In the first part of the interview, aired the day before, Haaland’s agent stated that the two and the rest of staff have been dealing with the matter for at least two years. According to Mino Raiola, the probability of a transfer in the next European summer window, in the middle of next year, is great.

“It could be this summer, maybe the next summer.” But there is a high possibility that Erling will leave this summer. We’ll see – said the manager, who will meet with the player to discuss the issue in the coming weeks, but with no prospect of a final decision.

Changing clubs is seen as a step in the development of the Norwegian striker. Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund in January of last year, signed from RB Salzburg for €20m. He is linked to the German club until June 2024.

