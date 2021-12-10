Haaland agent says he has an idea where star will play after Borussia: “We’ve been thinking for two years” | international football

Since leaving RB Salzburg for Borussia Dortmund less than two years ago, Haaland has never stopped making the transfer market news. Touted as a possible reinforcement in several European giants, the Norwegian is seen as one of the most coveted names on the planet today – and his manager, Mino Raiola, makes it clear that he is aware of this.

“Haaland is angry” at Borussia’s departure from the Champions League, reveals Reus

In an interview with “Sport 1”, the super-agent indicated that he has been thinking about Haaland’s departure from Borussia Dortmund since he arrived in Germany. And it has possible destinations outlined.

– We’ve been thinking for two years. We have clear ideas about where Erling should go, of course. We look at what the market has to offer. I would be a bad businessman if I didn’t. We can influence the market with a player like him, we are not influenced by the market – said Raiola.

1 of 1 Haaland arrived in Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 — Photo: Getty Images Haaland arrived in Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 — Photo: Getty Images

Raiola said he has a lot of respect for the German club for his ability to back Haaland when the youngster was just a rising star at RB Salzburg after an impressive group stage in the 2019/20 Champions League. He recalled that he had great discussions with the Aurinegra board, but thanks to the insistence of Michael Zorc, Dortmund’s sporting director, Haaland now defends the club.

The businessman admitted that his way is complicated to deal with and that he tends to arouse hatred in several hats. And he bragged about having supposedly turned the business world into football.