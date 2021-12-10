Hacker attack on Saúde and ConectaSUS websites: Internet users reverberate

Internet users, scientists and politicians are reporting the hacker attack on the websites of the Ministry of Health and ConnectSUS, which have been down since dawn. In the early hours of the day, a message left by the attacking group said “you ransomware” and “50TB of data was copied and deleted”.

Biologist and scientific popularizer Atila Iamarino commented on the attack and highlighted that the sites went off the air precisely amidst the impasse between Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and the federal government for charging a vaccination passport for the entry of travelers into the parents.

This is one of the ways suggested — as many countries are already doing — by the agency to the government to prevent the spread of the omicron variant throughout the national territory.

They vandalize ConnectSUS data from people with visibility to attack precisely the vaccination certificate. Now, in the midst of friction between the Ministry of Health, Anvisa and São Paulo over the collection of vaccination passports, the system is attacked and goes offline. https://t.co/oOBGXiPRPa — Atila Iamarino *still on paternity leave (@oatila) December 10, 2021

More netizens also associated the hacker attack with the possible requirement of the vaccination passport.

This news is very serious. If you access ConnectSUS now, for example, it no longer displays covid-19 vaccination data. This makes it impossible, at least for the moment, to apply the Vaccine Passport. Who does this interest? — Fábio Felix ?? (@fabiofelixdf) December 10, 2021

too coincidental a hacker attack where they erased the data from the ConnectSUS app just when the Federal Government wants to block the health passport? they can take down the app but they can’t take the vaccine from my body or my physical vaccination card, kisses pic.twitter.com/mUsckYpb8C — Diego Gomes (@putsdiego) December 10, 2021

Yesterday, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the governor of São Paulo and political opponent, João Doria (PSDB), and reaffirmed his opposition to the requirement for a passport for the vaccine against covid-19 for entry into Brazil.

Without mentioning the disaffection by name, the head of the Executive said that “everyone has to react” to the signal that the São Paulo governor, now also a PSDB pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, is willing to contradict the federal government’s determination in relation to control access from airports.

On Tuesday (7), Bolsonaro had already called the health passport a “leash”, and contradicted Anvisa’s recommendation. The chief executive denied, however, that he was against the vaccine, arguing that the government had bought “millions” of doses.

Federal Deputy Joice Hasselmann (PSDB-SP) declared that there are many “occurrences” of problems involving the Ministry of Health’s websites and platforms. even with previous episodes.

Since the February invasion, we have not heard of any actions by Queiroga to increase the security of the site.

.

Remember the hacker’s message: pic.twitter.com/7JasXe4oks — Joice Hasselmann (@joicehasselmann) December 10, 2021

Former vice presidential candidate Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB) wrote about the hacker attack on her Twitter. Yesterday, she had already denounced that her vaccination card was tampered with in the Ministry of Health’s system. According to Manuela, the data on the vaccines she had already received were erased.

Yesterday I found out that once again my SUS data had been changed: first, they “killed me”; later, they took away my right to have my proof of the vaccine.

Bolsonaro ordered a reaction. Today the data of all and all Brazilians disappeared. How casual is there in the world, right? pic.twitter.com/SwJsh7mbuw — Manuela (@ManuelaDavila) December 10, 2021

Absurd!! During the night, the ConnectSUS website and the Ministry of Health page suffered a hacker attack. More than 50TB were copied and lost. How many Brazilians will be harmed by this crime? What is the interest? Disturbing the Country? Investigation and punishment now! — Federal Deputy Aline Sleutjes (@AlineSleutjes) December 10, 2021

URGENT! In the week in which the Bolsonaro government articulates to block the vaccination certificate, the ConnectSus app was hacked and is down. It is evident that what happened is a maneuver to stop the measures to contain the pandemic. An attempt on the lives of the Brazilian people! — Bia Caminha (@beatrizcaminha) December 10, 2021

Very serious! The alleged hacker attack on the ConnectSUS system and Ministry of Health servers caused the vaccine records to disappear. Criminal action to attack the vaccination certificate. Let us immediately investigate who is behind this! pic.twitter.com/QYlRhy9eim — Fernanda Melchionna (@fernandapsol) December 10, 2021

Very bad contact is this story of hacker invasion to ConnectSUS. In a government that despises the vaccine and fights against the requirement, nothing surprises me. We will investigate and punish those responsible. — Zeca Dirceu (@zeca_dirceu) December 10, 2021

Users commented on social media that their vaccination data are also missing from the app. ConnectSUS.