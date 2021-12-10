Hacker attack on Saúde and ConectaSUS websites: Internet users reverberate

Internet users, scientists and politicians are reporting the hacker attack on the websites of the Ministry of Health and ConnectSUS, which have been down since dawn. In the early hours of the day, a message left by the attacking group said “you ransomware” and “50TB of data was copied and deleted”.
Biologist and scientific popularizer Atila Iamarino commented on the attack and highlighted that the sites went off the air precisely amidst the impasse between Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and the federal government for charging a vaccination passport for the entry of travelers into the parents.
This is one of the ways suggested — as many countries are already doing — by the agency to the government to prevent the spread of the omicron variant throughout the national territory.
More netizens also associated the hacker attack with the possible requirement of the vaccination passport.
Yesterday, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the governor of São Paulo and political opponent, João Doria (PSDB), and reaffirmed his opposition to the requirement for a passport for the vaccine against covid-19 for entry into Brazil.
Without mentioning the disaffection by name, the head of the Executive said that “everyone has to react” to the signal that the São Paulo governor, now also a PSDB pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, is willing to contradict the federal government’s determination in relation to control access from airports.
On Tuesday (7), Bolsonaro had already called the health passport a “leash”, and contradicted Anvisa’s recommendation. The chief executive denied, however, that he was against the vaccine, arguing that the government had bought “millions” of doses.
Federal Deputy Joice Hasselmann (PSDB-SP) declared that there are many “occurrences” of problems involving the Ministry of Health’s websites and platforms. even with previous episodes.
Former vice presidential candidate Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB) wrote about the hacker attack on her Twitter. Yesterday, she had already denounced that her vaccination card was tampered with in the Ministry of Health’s system. According to Manuela, the data on the vaccines she had already received were erased.
Users commented on social media that their vaccination data are also missing from the app. ConnectSUS.