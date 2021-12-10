Halo Infinite production was chaotic and two-thirds of the game was cut from the final version • Eurogamer.pt

There was already the idea that production of Halo Infinite had been difficult and that 343 Industries was having a hard time, just look at the demo that was presented at the Xbox Games Showcase in the summer of 2020.

But only now do we finally know what happened behind the scenes, thanks to Jason Schreier, video game journalist at Bloomberg. On Halo Infinite’s release day, Schreier published his article that paints huge difficulties in game development, from the working tools to the lack of experienced staff on the team.

In addition to the game engine being based on fairly old code, with parts dating back to when Bungie was still in charge of Halo, Microsoft’s policies did not allow 343 Industries to retain people on the team for more than 18 months, making it if extremely difficult to keep people with experience.

Adding this to internal disputes that existed within the team itself, the recipe for disaster was gathered. The game was only saved thanks to Microsoft’s decision to pick up Joseph Staten, lead writer on the first three Halo. The decision came after the reveal of the Halo Infinite demo on Xbox Game Showcase, which spawned Craig’s infamous memes.

Joseph Staten asked Microsoft to postpone the game, which was slated for November 2020, coinciding with the launch of the new Xbox Series consoles. Surprisingly, Microsoft agreed and the team got extra time to get the game back on track, but there were big sacrifices, especially when it came to content.

The Bloomberg article says that nearly two-thirds of Halo Infinite was cut from the final version. Initially, the open world would be huge, with dimensions similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The final version, which was released yesterday, is just a fraction of the content the team produced over five years (development started shortly after Halo 5 was released).

Despite the difficult development, Halo Infinite has been well received by critics so far and won the Player’s Voice award at the 2021 Game Awards thanks to player votes.