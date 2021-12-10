Hamilton leads second F1 practice to decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the second free practice valid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final stage of the 2021 Formula 1 season.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was second, while Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas completed the top three.
The Red Bull duo finished in P4 and P5, respectively, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Fernando Alonso completed a good day for Alpine in sixth position. The Spaniard came to lead a few moments in T1, while Ocon repeated the feat in TL2.
Yuki Tsunoda was placed seventh for AlphaTauri. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were eighth and ninth. Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.
Formula 1 returns this Saturday (11) with the last free practice of the season at 7 am, Brasília time.
Check out the TL2 result for the Abu Dhabi GP:
1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’23.691
2) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’24.034
3) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’24,083
4) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’24.332
5) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’24.400
6) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’24.495
7) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’24.532
8) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’24.557
9) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’24,844
10) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’24.940
11) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’24.959
12) A.Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’25.108
13) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’25,153
14) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’25.195
15) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’25,385
16) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’25.440
17) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’25.549
18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’25.687
19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’25,784
20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’26,336