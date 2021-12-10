Hamilton leads second F1 practice to decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the second free practice valid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final stage of the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was second, while Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas completed the top three.

The Red Bull duo finished in P4 and P5, respectively, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Fernando Alonso completed a good day for Alpine in sixth position. The Spaniard came to lead a few moments in T1, while Ocon repeated the feat in TL2.

Yuki Tsunoda was placed seventh for AlphaTauri. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were eighth and ninth. Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

Formula 1 returns this Saturday (11) with the last free practice of the season at 7 am, Brasília time.

Check out the TL2 result for the Abu Dhabi GP:

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’23.691

2) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’24.034

3) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’24,083

4) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’24.332

5) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’24.400

6) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’24.495

7) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’24.532

8) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’24.557

9) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’24,844

10) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’24.940

11) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’24.959

12) A.Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’25.108

13) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’25,153

14) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’25.195

15) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’25,385

16) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’25.440

17) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’25.549

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’25.687

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’25,784

20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’26,336