Hamilton leads TL2 at the Abu Dhabi GP. Verstappen is only 4th

After seeing Max Verstappen lead free practice 1 in the afternoon, Lewis Hamilton responded with the best performance in the session as early as this Friday (10) night at Yas Marina, stage of the decisive GP in Abu Dhabi. With much more solid performance than his rival in free practice 2, the seven-time world champion turned 1min23s691 on his fastest lap with a Mercedes #44 to ensure the best mark of the day. But those who expected to see the Dutchman in second with Red Bull saw a big surprise: Esteban Ocon, with Alpine, came to lead the session and was 0s343 of the time established by Hamilton. Verstappen was only fourth fastest in training and ended the night surpassed by his rival in 0s641.

Valtteri Bottas, with the second Mercedes car, had a more acceptable performance and was third, 0s392 slower than his teammate. Sergio Pérez, with the other Red Bull, was fifth on the timesheet.

Another highlight is Fernando Alonso, who placed Alpine’s second car in the top six. The two-time world champion was followed by Yuki Tsunoda, another good surprise of the session, who left behind AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly, placed tenth in the session. Among them, they finished the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, in eighth and ninth, respectively. Sebastian Vettel finished only in P14 with Aston Martin, one position behind McLaren of Lando Norris.

At the end of the session, Kimi Räikkönen escaped with the car and hit the guardrail very hard. The session ended at that moment, but with a red flag.

Formula 1 picks up speed again in Abu Dhabi on this decisive Saturday. Free practice 3 is scheduled for 7am (Brasilia, GMT-3), while the classification for the definition of the starting grid for the last race of the year takes place at 10am. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Find out about the free practice 2 of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP

In his last weekend as a Formula 1 driver, Kimi Räikkönen was the one who opened the queue for free practice this late afternoon, almost dusk in Abu Dhabi. The session was the most significant of the day because it took place at the same time as qualifying on Saturday and in the race on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton hit the track on medium tires for the opening laps of the session. The seven-time champion turned 1min25s127 to put himself at the front of the timesheet. Lewis then scored 1min24s943 to reassert himself in the lead, while Max Verstappen was second with a time 0s043 slower, but the Dutchman had his first fast lap deleted after exceeding the track limits.

Valtteri Bottas kissed the guardrail at TL2 in Yas Marina (Photo: Reproduction)

Even at the beginning of practice, Bottas slipped from the rear at the exit of turn 14 and hit the left wheel on the guardrail, but in an incident apparently without major consequences. Another who slipped and stamped his rear wing on the wall was Williams’ Nicholas Latifi.

Verstappen returned to a lap on medium tires before retiring to the pits. The Dutchman turned 1min25s065, but Hamilton made the change with a time almost 1s better than his rival’s spike in 1min24s126. Minutes later, Valtteri Bottas recorded the best time in the third sector, left Max behind and moved up to second, 0s146 behind his teammate.

With qualifying mode and soft tyres, Fernando Alonso put Alpine in second, but the two-time champion was another rider to have the time deleted for exceeding the track limits at turn 16. But Esteban Ocon, also with qualifying simulation, momentarily jumped to third. Verstappen appeared in sixth place.

At that moment, with 35 minutes left in practice, everyone accelerated on soft tires for qualifying simulations. Bottas repeated his good performance in the last sector and turned 1min24s083 to take the lead. Hamilton then improved, but not enough to make the fastest time in practice, while Verstappen then turned in 1min24s232, 0s249 slower than the Finn.

Valtteri Bottas took the lead at dusk in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Mercedes)

The big surprise of the session was Ocon leading the training session. The Frenchman was 0s049 faster than Bottas and took the lead in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton, then third, had a time 0s070 slower than the Alpine driver, while Verstappen was fourth.

The session entered its final 25 minutes in the final round of qualifying simulations. Hamilton tried to reassert reality, sticking 0s343 on top of Ocon and scoring 1min23s691. Bottas, in turn, was already accelerating on medium tires.

From then onwards, the work of the teams and drivers was based on simulations at race pace. So the placements on the timesheet remained: Hamilton in first, Ocon, the big surprise of the session, in second, and Bottas closing the top-3. Verstappen finished the afternoon only in fourth, followed by Sergio Pérez and Fernando Alonso. And again, Yuki Tsunoda was better than Pierre Gasly. The Japanese was seventh, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while the Frenchman placed AlphaTauri’s #10 car in tenth.

When practice was practically on the clock, Räikkönen crashed the Alfa Romeo car against the guardrail. The veteran was responsible for the only red flag of the day.

F1 2021, Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina, TL2:

1 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:23,691 26 two AND OCON alpine 1:24,034 +0.343 29 3 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:24,083 +0.392 29 4 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:24,332 +0.641 25 5 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:24,400 +0.709 26 6 F ALONSO alpine 1:24.495 +0.804 27 7 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:24,532 +0.841 26 8 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:24,557 +0.866 29 9 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:24,844 +1,153 29 10 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:24,940 +1,249 27 11 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:24,959 +1,268 26 12 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:25.108 +1,417 27 13 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:25,153 +1,462 27 14 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:25,195 +1,504 27 15 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:25,385 +1,694 26 16 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:25,440 +1,749 23 17 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:25,549 +1,858 29 18 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:25,687 +1,996 22 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:25,784 + 2,093 27 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:26,336 +2,645 26

