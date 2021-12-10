Have a peaceful night’s sleep after the mosquito-killing tips

Stilts are very insistent insects that can cause discomfort in everyday life. Although there are specific products, it is not always possible. do away with mosquitoes with this type of item. This Thursday, December 9, at Casa & Agro, by Tecnonotícias, you will learn some options to get rid of them for good.

Do away with mosquitoes it can be an essential task for your home, as it suffers from stings or the restless noise at night. So, see how to make your days more peaceful with home remedies without big expenses.

End mosquitoes with vinegar

Vinegar has excellent functions in the home, and also helps with the elimination of insects. Therefore, put approximately 5 tablespoons of vinegar in a glass jar, then add 10 drops of detergent and leave the jar uncovered. From this process, the animals will enter the pot and drown in the mixture.

homemade repellent

However, if what you’re looking for is how to make a homemade repellent, you’ll need to mix 1/3 cup of vinegar with 1/3 cup of alcohol. In addition, add 10 drops of eucalyptus essential oil and finish by placing this mixture against mosquitoes in a spray bottle, spreading where necessary.

Another repellent alternative is to mix 100 ml of lavender essential oil into a neutral skin moisturizer. Then, pass the mixture on the skin, and use whenever necessary to have protection against mosquitoes, such as outdoors.

Room repellent with coffee grounds

First, for this process, you need to choose a dry place to do the procedure. Then cover a foil plate and place the coffee grounds on top. Wait a few minutes until it gets very dry.

Finally, when you get to this point, you need to do away with mosquitoes, place the sludge inside a metal container. Afterwards, light a fire and wait until the smoke spreads through the environment. Therefore, this process will end up repelling the insects, however, it can bring some discomfort to those who have respiratory problems.

