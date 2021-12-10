HB20 has twice the Toro and Hilux more than Strada

It’s been a few years since the direct sales, that is, those made for companies or for CNPJ with special conditions, are decisive in the ranking of license plates. For example, the pickup Fiat Strada is the absolute leader of the Brazilian market in 2021, with a large advantage over the second place, which, until November, is the Fiat Argo. However, if only retail sales were computed, that is, for individuals, the list of best sellers would be quite different.

According to the data released by the fenabrave, O Hyundai HB20 it would be the market leader if it only had retail. Including, with double the licenses of the Fiat Toro. already the Strada it would only be the third best-selling pickup, behind even the Toyota Hilux, then runner-up and almost tied with Toro. But what about the Chevrolet Onix? He would be the deputy leader, behind the ”eternal vice” HB20.

Fiat/Disclosure

The best selling cars in retail

In addition to the models mentioned, the list of best-selling cars in retail brings other surprises for the 2021 accumulated, and the position of the Hyundai Crete is one of them. The SUV appears in third position overall in the ranking, with 46,000 units registered until November. Soon after, comes the Fiat Argo, which was the best seller in October. Here, he has 45,669 units annotated.

In addition, the one who positively surprises on the retail list is the Renault Kwid. To get an idea, the hatch occupies the 10th position overall in the table. However, in sales to individuals, the model rises significantly and is in 5th place, with 35,169 sales until November.

Check out the 15 best-selling cars at retail through November:

1) Hyundai HB20 – 66,385

2) Chevrolet Onix – 50,320

3) Hyundai Crete – 46,105

4) Fiat Argo – 45,669

5th) Renault Kwid – 35,169

6th) Fiat Mobi – 32,869

7th) Honda HR-V – 31,605

8th) Chevrolet Onix Plus – 30,961

9th) Fiat Toro – 30,563

10) Volkswagen T-Cross – 30,363

11th) Toyota Corolla – 30,313

12th) Toyota Hilux – 28,642

13th) Volkswagen Nivus – 28,585

14th) Toyota Corolla Cross – 27,741

15th) Chevrolet Tracker – 26,718

Disclosure/Renault

Top 15 in direct sales

Now, in the ranking of champions in direct sales, you can see a clear difference. THE Strada is the first place, as well as in the overall accumulated, and has 78,727 licenses. However, what changes here is the second and third positions. These are occupied, then, by the Jeep, Renegade and Compass SUVs, which, until November, were unbeatable in the market. In direct sales, they have 49 thousand and 48 thousand sales, respectively.

Another surprising model in the category is the Volkswagen Goal, which is in 4th place, with 39,629 sales. It surpasses, for example, Fiat cars, that is, the Toro pickup and the Argo hatchback, which are behind, in 5th and 6th places.

However, an automaker that completely disappears in this category is the Hyundai. The South Korean brand stands out in other rankings, even with the Crete, which promises to come with more strength in 2022. But, in the direct sales modality, the SUV does not even appear among the 15 best sellers. See the ranking in direct sales below: