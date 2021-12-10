Health and Connect SUS websites go down after alleged hacker attack

The Ministry of Health reported today that an alleged hacker attack against the websites of the Ministry of Health and Conecta SUS “temporarily compromised some systems”. The federal government portfolio used the term “incident” —and not hacker attack— in its official note and said it called the PF (Federal Police) and the GSI (Institutional Security Office) of the Presidency of the Republic to investigate the case.

At dawn today, the sites were targeted by the Lapsus$ Group. According to a message displayed on the portals, the Ministry suffered a ransomware attack and “50 ALSO data were copied and deleted”.

Ransomware is a type of virus that hijacks access to system data by encrypting it. Usually the hacker promises to release access after paying a ransom.

Until the last update of this article, the sites from the Ministry of Health and ConnectSUS remain out of breath. According to the folder, “the Department of Informatics of the SUS (Datasus) is working with maximum agility to reestablish the platforms”.

Vaccination certificate unavailable

Users have commented on social media that their vaccination data are also missing from the ConnectSUS app.

The app is still available, but you cannot access the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate. A message in the app says: “Wait up to 10 business days for your vaccination record to appear on ConectaSUS”.

Message from the ConnectSUS app Image: Reproduction

Read the full note from the Ministry of Health:

The Ministry of Health informs that at dawn this Friday (10) suffered an incident that temporarily compromised some systems in the folder, such as e-SUS Notifica, Information System of the National Immunization Program (SI-NIBP), ConnectSUS and features such as issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card, which are currently unavailable.

The Institutional Security Office (GSI) and the Federal Police have already been called upon by the ministry to support investigations. O SUS Department of Informatics (Datasus) is working with maximum agility to reestablish the platforms.

Entry of travelers into Brazil

the supposed attack hacker it happens the day after the federal government publishes an ordinance on the entry of travelers into Brazil. According to the text, it will be necessary to prove the vaccination or to make a quarantine of five days, which can be extended to 14 days.

The new rules follow recommendations from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), despite the contrary position of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Yesterday, the chief executive attacked the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), after the state decided to require a vaccination passport for travelers, if the federal government does not make the document mandatory.

Another governor, here in the Southeast region, wants to do the opposite. And threat: ‘No one will enter my state’. your state, the ass, damn. What if I haven’t been vaccinated? And we all have to react. And react how? Protesting against it.

President Jair Bolsonaro criticizes São Paulo government decision on vaccination passport

Internet users reverberate

Internet users, scientists and politicians are reporting the alleged hacker attack on the websites of the Ministry of Health and ConnectSUS. Biologist and scientific popularizer Atila Iamarino highlighted that the sites went off the air precisely in the midst of an impasse between Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and the federal government for charging a vaccination passport for entry into the country.

They vandalize ConnectSUS data from people with visibility to attack precisely the vaccination certificate. Now, in the midst of friction between the Ministry of Health, Anvisa and São Paulo over the collection of vaccination passports, the system is attacked and goes offline. https://t.co/oOBGXiPRPa — Atila Iamarino *still on paternity leave (@oatila) December 10, 2021

other attacks

In November last year, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) confirmed that it had been the target of a hacker attack that encrypted data and forced the court to suspend sessions and take its website down. The attack did not reach the backup copy of the files, preserving the blocked processes.

Hours later, hacker attacks reached the systems of the Ministry of Health and the Department of Economy of the Government of the Federal District.

More recently, in September this year, the website of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) was also targeted by hackers. The agency informed that the attack was a defacement (aesthetic modification of the website) type, without data alteration or impact on other Anvisa systems.